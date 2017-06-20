Warren Gatland remained coy on his Test selection dilemma after watching a heavily-changed British and Irish Lions side dominate the Chiefs in a resounding 34-6 victory, though that did not stop the head coach using the result to hit back at Steven Hansen’s claim that there’s a split in his squad.

“Whatever people might say about a split in the camp, those boys are pretty together,” Gatland said immediately after the victory against his former club at the FMG Stadium, responding to his All Blacks rival Hansen’s claim that the calling-up of six players has led to two defined teams inside his expanded 46-man squad. “There was a real spirit in there and there was a sing-song after the game.”

Despite the result easing the pressure that is on Gatland following his decision to bring in four players from Wales and two from Scotland based more on their location rather if the merited inclusion, Hansen may well find himself given some more ammo in the pair’s ongoing war of words. Gatland did his best not to play any of the squad reinforcements, with only prop Allan Dell receiving playing time when Joe Marler was sin-binned.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs







1/15 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Looked to come into the line nearly every time the Lions attacked and his work ethic was first class. Cut a beautiful line to receive the ball off Nowell and surge through the defence, sucking in two players before offloading to Jared Payne to score. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 9 out of 10 Made a good break off William’s neat step, and was alert enough in the same move to come in-field and collect the ball from the base to score as he dived over the ruck smartly. On hand to finish a lovely flowing move for his second, though he still had to produce a good finish as he straightened the line and jinked his way past Shaun Stevenson and Chase Tiatia. His best showing by far. Getty Images

3/15 Jared Payne – 8 out of 10 Another who put in his best performance, bagging a try in the process. However, his highlight moment was having the awareness to take Daly’s pass and offload to Robbie Henshaw on the way to Nowell’s second try, and he was not at fault for dropping Tommy Seymour’s dreadful pass after he had closed the space in the full-back. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A bit ragged at the start as he tried to lead the Lions’ rush defence, but he soon settled and set the tone with his tackling. Showed wonderfully fast hands at times, and struck up a good partnership with Payne outside him. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Brilliant break down the left wing produced Nowell’s second try in what was undoubtedly the best score for the Lions of the tour so far. He showed his impressive footwork early on, and his withdrawal in the 60th minute suggests he’ll play a part on Saturday.

6/15 Dan Biggar – 8 out of 10 Good start to the game and controlled play well. Strong tackle on opposite man Stephen Donald dislodged the ball and triggered a counter attack. Lucky to not see yellow for a high tackle on Tom Sanders, but a 100 per cent kicking record will please him and he read the game very well when triggering attacks. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 His delivery of the ball is slightly slower than both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb and it hurts the Lions back line, but he did have one smart break in the second half as he found a gap on the fringe and nearly outpaced the covering defence.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Too eager at the start of the match and it cost him, with his late shoulder charge on Nepo Laulala earning him a yellow card, though he was lucky that the Chiefs failed to score while he was absent. His return remained solid in the scrum upon his arrival, but the yellow spoiled his day. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Picked up a knock midway through the first half but soldiered on valiantly. Accurate in the lineout until a crooked throw at the start of the second half saw him wobble on his throw, and penalised for handling the ball on the floor. Captained the side well but his individual performance could have been better. Getty

10/15 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Looked to try and impose himself in the breakdown, though was just a split-second off the pace early on, yet winning a turnover with the final play of the game was evidence of his battling performance. Very solid in the scrum. Getty

11/15 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 A third consecutive strong performance has put him right in the mix for a place among the Test replacements. Gave the decisive pass to Nowell for his second try and one exceptional take in the lineout. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Brilliant jump to steal the first lineout and proved a thorn in the Chiefs’ side. Strong carrying with a nice offload off the deck to Nowell early on, and also produced a stunning take in the air when Best threw too far on the Chiefs side. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 The unlucky one who had to be sacrificed when Marler was sent to the cooler, but he was on the shoulder twice in the first half to collect offloads from Lawes and Nowell that made significant gains. Crucial clearout in the second Nowell try, and a good all-round performance. Getty

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Showed incredible upper body strength to hold up Mitch Brown in the opening minutes and win the scrum put-in. Brought a good physical edge to the breakdown, and also took on a great deal of responsibility in the lineout. Getty

15/15 CJ Stander – 8 out of 10 Extremely powerful carrying as he started the game with a point to prove to Gatland. May have forced his way into the Test side, although the fact that he played 80 minutes may work against him. Getty Images

“We wanted as many of the players as possible to go 80 minutes tonight,” Gatland said in defence of not playing the call-ups, choosing instead to focus on his original squad members. “Some of them haven’t played much rugby for a while.”

If Gatland was being coy on the matter, it was nothing compared to his Test selection dilemma, which will come to a head on Wednesday when the coaches hold their final selection meeting before the first Test on Saturday. The performances from Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell – who scored two tries in the victory – have given Gatland plenty of food for thought, with George North now under pressure to hold on to his place on the left wing in the Test side.

Daly was removed after 60 minutes in what appeared to be a nod towards the Wasps back playing some kind of role at Eden Park this weekend, though Gatland would only say that prospect is a possibility despite the England international being the only tactical replacement of the night for the Lions.

“I think the performances have been good. Not everyone agrees with that opinion,” Gatland added.

Elliot Daly could find himself in the Test squad after coming off early (Getty)



“We are pretty happy with where we are at at the moment. The selection meeting will be tough and that’s the way we want it. Guys put up their hands tonight and there will be some healthy debate.

“We spoke about the quality of the squad before we left and some players haven’t disappointed us.”

“The selection meeting will be with all the coaches. It’s the consensus of that group, it’s never one person’s call. It’s coaches discussing the options and the positions and collectively agreeing. I am sure there will be some lively debate and discussion. It won’t be saying, it will be all of us contributing and having a voice and an opinion.”