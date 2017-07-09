Warren Gatland has admitted for the first time that there were moments where he “hated” his return to New Zealand due to the personal campaign against him by the media in his homeland during the British and Irish Lions tour.

The 53-year-old Gatland, a Hamilton native, experienced a frosty welcome from national newspaper the New Zealand Herald throughout his stay here, with the peak of the campaign coming ahead of the second Test when a front page image depicted the Lions coach as a clown.

It was not the first time that the newspaper had resorted to such negative coverage of Gatland, and his side’s chances were completely written off by the same media outlet throughout the first three weeks of the tour, until the Lions started to click as they beat both the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks within a week.

British and Irish Lions series ratings







41 show all British and Irish Lions series ratings















































































1/41 Joe Marler – 5 out of 10 Came into the series with a chance of being the first-choice loosehead, but got nowhere near the Test side and his yellow card against the Chiefs proved costly to his own chances. Solid in the scrum but could have done more. Getty

2/41 Jack McGrath – 6 out of 10 Utilised as the Test replacement but his impact on the tour as a whole could have been bigger. Did a reliable job though and will be pleased to have featured in all three Tests. Getty

3/41 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 An up and down series. Brilliant performances in the first and third Tests, but let himself down in the second with a yellow card and repeated penalty offences. On the whole though he has been one of the more impressive players and can be proud of his contribution. Getty

4/41 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Trusted by Warren Gatland to lead the midweek side and will have been delighted with the heavy victory over the Chiefs. His lineout throwing had a good consistency to it, which can sometimes be his weakness. Getty

5/41 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 A really impressive series from a man who is yet to start for his country. The hooker started all three Tests, played the entire second game and was brilliant both at the lineout and in the loose. Ran out of gas come the end of the tour, but he must surely be in line for his first England start now. Getty

6/41 Ken Owens – 6 out of 10 Like Marler, used for back-up in the Tests, although the fact that Jamie George stayed on for the entire second Test put him into the shade somewhat. Another leader whose skills shone through early in the tour as he captained the side in the second match. Getty

7/41 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate not to feature in the Test series given he offered stability in the scrum and a good breakdown effort. His habit of giving away a penalty here and there probably cost him. Getty

8/41 Tadhg Furlong – 9 out of 10 A candidate for player of the series who has garnered so much adoration from the Lions fans that he now has his own song. His battle against Joe Moody was brilliant to watch, and he has done his reputation the world of good with his powerful carrying and ability to bump off attempted tacklers. Getty

9/41 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 His breakthrough moment in terms of his career, and the fans have taken to him like ducks to water. Still needs to work on his discipline as he nearly cost his side after winning the penalty that secured the second Test, but on the whole it’s been a good tour for him. Getty

10/41 Maro Itoje – 9 out of 10 The coming of age of someone who will undoubtedly go on to be a great of the game. Harshly overlooked for a starting spot in the first Test, and proved a point with standout performances in the last two matches. Showed his growing maturity as he took on lineout responsibilities, and this certainly won’t be his last Lions appearance. Getty

11/41 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start to the Test series to put in two committed performances and prove why he will be remembered as a Lions great. Third Test came as his ninth consecutive Test start for the Lions, a professional era record, and the only downer was that what is likely to be his last Lions appearance ended with him being knocked out illegally by Jerome Kaino. Getty

12/41 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 Brilliant against the Crusaders and also had a good outing against the Maori All Blacks, but his off-performance in the first Test cost him and, barring a run-out in the Hurricanes draw, his tour was over. Probably hasn’t delivered on his true potential, which is a shame. Getty

13/41 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Had to cope with being knocked out in the game against the Highlanders, but the way that he bounced back to force his way into the Test fold caps what has been a brilliant season for the England international. Emphatic carrying and strong tackling set the tone for his eye-catching displays. Getty

14/41 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Perhaps the unluckiest player not to feature in the Tests. He played brilliantly against the hurricanes, only for a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out to cost him, and he also put in stand-out shifts against the Maori and Chiefs. Getty

15/41 Sam Warburton – 8 out of 10 Will go down as one of the great Lions captains. Led by example and was honest enough to admit he was not ready for the first Test. Has carried himself impeccably well, and his performances against the All Blacks were as committed as is humanly possible. A credit to himself. Getty

16/41 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 From skippering the Lions in the first test, O’Mahony disappeared form the tour and paid the price for the defeat. That said, he was impressive in the wins over the Crusaders and Maori, and his selection was on merit. Getty

17/41 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 His best performance came against the Chiefs, though he started the tour looking a little bit tired, having featured in the Premiership final. His dream was to play on the Lions though, and he can return home with his head held high. Getty

18/41 Ross Moriarty – 5 out of 10 Tour was ended after 80 minutes after he failed to recover from the back injury he suffered in the very first match against the Provincial Barbarians. Unfortunate, but he is young enough to get another chance. Getty

19/41 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Brilliant in the first two Tests and a real nuisance for the All Blacks, both with the ball and without. O’Brien was able to carry well to get over the gainline, and slowed opposition possession down when it mattered. Unlucky to take a whack to his shoulder that ended his third Test at half-time. Getty

20/41 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 He led the charts when it came to completing tackles and also proved a useful weapon in the lineout. However, he was a step off the pace at the breakdown and that cost him any chance of featuring in the Tests. Getty

21/41 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Minimised the absence of Billy Vunipola with great consistency and good control of the ball. His impact could have been greater at times, but he also did very little wrong and was able to produce quick ball in the scrum when the Lions were under pressure. Has enjoyed a strong tour. Getty

22/41 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 The work horse of the Lions. Backed up to play in three consecutive matches towards the start of the tour, and made a big impact during the midweek matches that gave the side momentum when they needed it. Getty

23/41 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 Came into the tour with a high billing and delivered with three strong showings. Good control at the ruck and produced good, clean ball. Wasn’t given too many chances around the edges but his box-kicking was on point throughout. Getty

24/41 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 A very useful replacement in the Test series, scoring a try in the first Test and smartly winning the penalty that earned the draw in the decisive third Test. Brought a lively energy to the team when he came on. Getty

25/41 Greig Laidlaw – 5 out of 10 Slowed the Lions possession down and simply wasn’t up to speed with pace of southern hemisphere rugby. His slow delivery of the ball meant that the Lions were put on the back foot. Getty

26/41 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 When he played, Biggar was impressive and had a very strong tour. The only problem was that he was playing behind two world class fly-halves, but he can be proud with his input on this tour. Getty

27/41 Owen Farrell – 7 out of 10 Did well to cope with the positional switch from fly-half to centre and the uncertainty looked to unsettle him a touch, with the performance in the third Test far from his best. However, he held his nerve superbly to kick series-deciding penalties in both the second and third Tests, and you can’t doubt his ability to stand up as a match winner. Getty

28/41 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Got off to a shaky start with a poor showing against the Provincial Barbarians, but his claim that jet lag was behind it was vindicated as he came to the fore in the Test series. Forced his way into the starting line-up for the second Test and offered an extra dimension that produced the victory in Wellington. A very good tour for the Irishman. Getty

29/41 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 What an impact he made over the course of the first four weeks, and he certainly made sure Sonny Bill Williams felt his presence in the first Test as he gave him a ferocious going-over. Unfortunate to miss out in the second Test, but he has justified his surprise selection supremely well. Getty

30/41 Robbie Henshaw – 5 out of 10 He came into the tour as a candidate for the Test side, but was an unfortunate casualty of playing in the midweek side and when he tore his pectoral muscle against the Hurricanes, his tour was sadly over. Getty

31/41 Jonathan Davies – 9 out of 10 The Lions’ Lions as he won the team’s Player of the Series and he was nothing short of exceptional throughout the series, even though he went under the radar. Gave the All Blacks back line a nightmare with his ferocious defending, and his ability to straighten the line brought its rewards for the Lions. Getty

32/41 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate not to receive more rugby, given he scored against the Highlanders with a well-taken finish, yet he did not feature again on the tour afterwards. Only the Lions will know why. Getty

33/41 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Has struggled with calf injuries on the tour but still scored a try against the Chiefs and did make a good contribution until migraines cut his tour short in Wellington. Getty

34/41 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Seized his chance against the Chiefs to force his way into the Test side and has three Lions Test starts to his name. Delivered on his reputation as a long-range kicker with an exceptional 52m penalty in the third Test, and his running caused the All Blacks plenty of problems. Getty

35/41 Anthony Watson – 8 out of 10 His dazzling footwork flummoxed the All Blacks at times and he was unlucky not to bag a try in the Test series. Caused plenty of problems though and he also deserves credit for his defensive awareness to get himself into the right positions. Getty

36/41 George North – 5 out of 10 This tour will be a disappointment on a personal level for North given so much more was expected of him. He looked a little hesitant in contact early on, but grew into the tour and suffered when he had to play at centre against the Hurricanes before suffering a tour-ending hamstring injury. Getty

37/41 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 His best performance came with his double-try salvo against the Chiefs and he did enough to oust Leigh Halfpenny as the replacement back and get himself two Test caps as a result. Perhaps unlucky not to see more rugby. Getty

38/41 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Scored three tries for the midweek side and unlucky not to be in the mix for the Test. Good awareness to snap the ball out of the air to score against the Highlanders, but apart from scoring tries he didn’t contribute enough to force his way into contention. Getty

39/41 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 By his standards it was a disappointing tour as he lost his place at full-back and was left out of the Test squad completely for the second and third Tests. However, he retained a 100 per cent kicking record that shouldn’t be knocked. Getty

40/41 Stuart Hogg – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t enjoying the best of tours when he ran head-first into Conor Murray’s elbow and fractured his eye-socket, resulting in him leaving the tour after just two weeks. Getty

41/41 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Proved his worth as a full-back and brought his exciting and elusive running to New Zealand. He will be remembered for the fantastic break that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries, and if he can eradicate the errors that creep into his game, he will be some player. Getty

“My wife asked me about three weeks into the tour, she said 'how are you enjoying the tour?' and I said 'I'm hating it’,” Gatland revealed the day after securing a series draw with the All Blacks following Saturday’s 15-15 tie at Eden Park.

“You don't publicly show that something's affecting you but I don't mind people criticising me tactically or the way that we play, but I thought some of the stuff was quite personal and as a Kiwi, I found that quite challenging to be perfectly honest.

“You've got to put that aside and move on. I'm not a person who trawls through every newspaper and media and stuff but you hear what's going on and you get briefed from your media people and family are telling you what's going on and what people are saying.

“You try really hard to make sure that doesn't affect you or you don't see the staff and the players, you know, you've got to make sure you're relaxed and calm, that's important they see you as the person in charge and in control of whatever's going on out there.”

Gatland wore a clown's nose in response to the reports (Getty)

The third Test was the nail-biting finale that the series deserved and despite the All Blacks finding the flowing rugby that deserted them in Wellington, the Lions were able to keep in touch with five penalties through a combination of Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly. The All Blacks never trailed, largely due to the brilliant impact from try-scorers Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett – both making their first Test starts – and a frantic and confusing end brought the curtain down on a thrilling series that leaves the Lions in an incredibly strong place moving forward.

That future may yet include Gatland. The Kiwi will leave Wales at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has not yet decided what his never move will be. Gatland has long craved the All Blacks job, and with Steve Hansen ready to step down after Japan 2019, a move back to New Zealand could be on the cards. However, Hansen appeared to deliver a blow to those hopes on Sunday when he stressed that his successor should come from within, giving a giant vote of confidence in assistant coach Ian Foster.

Ian Foster (front) is expected to replace Steve Hansen (centre) as All Blacks coach (Getty)

"All I know there is a massive responsibility that comes with being All Blacks coach," Hansen said on Sunday. "I know that when the union in 2007 made the decision after we dropped out of the quarter-final to keep Graham [Henry] and Wayne [Smith] and myself, that that continuity and the fact that we had to take responsibility for that failure made a massive difference to what happened after that.

"Continuity is a good thing otherwise you end up chucking everything out. The formula we've got isn't perfect but it's pretty good, it's been reasonably successful, and having people coming in cold and understanding that makes it harder.”

Lions tour manager John Spencer backed Gatland to be a success if he ends up with the All Blacks, going one step further and labelling him “the best coach in the world”, but what are to options for Gatland? The All Blacks looks maybe a step too far, and he will not stay with Wales under any circumstances after what will be a 12-year reign.

There will be offers, likely from both hemispheres, yet the most appealing may be the one he currently presides over. A year out of the game would certainly be to Gatland’s liking, with the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa a potential role for the Kiwi to complete the set and face all three Southern Hemisphere giants as head coach, having been an assistant to Sir Ian McGeechan in 2009.

Asked if he would still want the job after such a draining experience in New Zealand, Gatland said: “Yeah, possibly. It's up to the board and the Lions, isn't it?

Gatland is yet to decide what he will do post-2019 (Getty)

“I don't know what I'm going to do post-2019, there are no plans at the moment. I'm not worried about the future, I'm not worried about what's going to happen. I know there will be something out there for me.

“There's a possibility that if that opportunity came again it would be something you would consider. The South African thing is a little bit easier in terms of the timeframes and the travel and getting there.

“We'd hope also that we don't let the next four years go before we start planning and putting things in place. Discussions need to take place about just having some reasonable preparation time. I’m not being stupid, I'm not asking for a month. I think a week in the UK or Ireland beforehand then arrive in South Africa for a week before the first game is reasonable.”

England head coach Eddie Jones has already made public his interest in potentially coaching the Lions in 2021, while the Lions board are believed to be considering other attractive options. But Gatland’s work over the last eight years to restore the Lions’ reputation after the 2005 debacle should not be overlooked, and if he were to retain the job for a third time as head coach – putting him one behind record-holder McGeechan – the Lions would know they are in safe hands.