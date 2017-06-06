Rob Howley believes the British and Irish Lions must improve if they are to beat “the most ruthless side in the world” when they face the All Blacks, and supported head coach Warren Gatland in his angry dismissal of ‘Warrenball’ by claiming he has no idea what the phrase actually means.

A day after Gatland reacted to a question about the renewed criticism of his rugby style by All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen and England adversary Eddie Jones, former Ireland boss Eddie O’Sullivan claimed that his fiery response to shows that the squad are “in trouble” ahead of Wednesday’s tour match against the Blues.

Irishman O’Sullivan believes that Gatland has revealed the pressure he is under by reacting to a question about ‘Warrenball’ – his apparent tactic of using powerful and big players to physically overwhelm the opposition – and that it is sending the wrong message to the squad.

"He has certainly made a rod for his back now," O’Sullivan told BBC 5 Live. "At the moment he is prickling at a lot of things, and it's very early days for that, it's a long tour.

"So I'm surprised a coach of his experience got sucked into the ‘Warrenball’ debate. It has put pressure straight away on the team to put in a big performance against the Blues.

"It is just symptomatic I suppose of the pressure he is under."

He added: "The references to needing more preparation time is almost telling the squad that they are in trouble."

1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

But Gatland did receive support from his attack coach Howley, who has also worked as his assistant with the Wales squad during their period of success since the Kiwi took over. “I don't know what ‘Warrenball’ means,” Howley said on Tuesday. “I haven’t got a clue. That is all I can say having been part of my third tour now. I'm not too sure what ‘Warrenball’ means. I don’t know, have we played that over the last few years? I'm not too sure.”

The Lions know though that they must improve on last Saturday’s 13-7 victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians. The Blues will pose a much bigger threat at Eden Park on Wednesday night when the Lions take on the first of the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides, and the home team received a boost on Tuesday when Sonny Bill Williams passed a fitness test to take his place at inside centre for the match.

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan believes the Lions are already 'in trouble' ( Getty )

Howley went on the reveal that the Lions have already looked to implement their own brand of “rugby chaos”, using training this week to work on the players’ ability to capitalise on the chances that arise through broken play, turnovers and returnable kicks.

“That’s the nature of the game, that’s rugby in the southern hemisphere,” former Lions Howley explained. “That’s how the majority of the international sides play, that’s from chaos, that’s from structure. The majority of the game now is from kick returns and turnovers and it’s the ability to react in those situations and to not get left behind, to be ahead of the game.

We want to be clinical, relentless in our process and ruthless, because in not more than a couple of weeks we’re playing against the most ruthless side in world rugby

“But we’re trying to put that match speed into training and we have a hugely competitive squad here and we did a drill yesterday, an offload drill and the contact was explosive. That’s the challenge for us, sometimes you have to sit back sometimes as they want to give everything in training and we have to make sure we’re smart with that.

“We were playing an offload drill and it got pretty heated. We’re mindful of injuries, but we are mindful of putting players under pressure as well. So there’s a fine balance but we went from a technical drill into open play and play what’s in front and suddenly it becomes a high competitive contact.”

The Lions missed a number of chances to score against the Provincial Barbarians ( Getty )

The ability to capitalise on the chaos against the Blues and, more importantly, against the All Blacks lies predominantly on the shoulders of Gatland and Howley, the head coach and attack coach respectively. It would also be step away from the perceived ‘Warrenball’ that they have been unfairly tarnished with, given that Wales could only do what they could with the players that were available to them.

Howley played down his importance in adding this mentality to the squad though, and instead stressed that it will be a collective effort between all of the coaches in order to extract this type of expansive rugby from the Lions squad to go toe-to-toe with the All Blacks.

“All of us are in this together,” he said. “That’s a challenge for all of us coaches. Of course we want to be clinical, relentless in our process and ruthless, because in not more than a couple of weeks we’re playing against the most ruthless side in world rugby. And as we’ve said the last couple of days to everyone, we might not have the number of scrums we had against the Provincial Barbarians, we might only have two.

“In those two we need to be clinical. That’s the work-on, the progress we have to work on. We will continue to do that whilst playing games week in and week out. It’s something you embrace as a Lions coach and a Lions player.”

It also has the potential to go very, very wrong, should the Lions fail to take this on board inside just three weeks. But that’s the challenge for the coaches, and as the pressure continues to build on Gatland’s staff, it’s time for them to sink or swim.