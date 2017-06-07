Well, what a way to end the half. How costly will that high tackle from Stander be? One of the concerns for the Lions has to be the defence of Jack Nowell. He has clearly been targeted as the weak link and has proved to be. Both tries have come from his area.

Apart from that the Lions have looked a lot better than they did on Saturday and their set pieces have been superb and totally dominant. But they need to take their chances and they haven't done that so far, with Payne getting pushed into touch and wasting the overlap.