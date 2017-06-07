The British and Irish Lions take on the Blues in their second match of their tour of New Zealand in what will be the first of five matches against Super Rugby opposition. Follow the latest here.
Blues vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]
Ken Owens captains the side on his first start for the Lions
Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar start at half-back
Sonny Bill Williams passed fit for the Blues
Blues have eight capped All Blacks starting for them
5 secs ago
Well, what a way to end the half. How costly will that high tackle from Stander be? One of the concerns for the Lions has to be the defence of Jack Nowell. He has clearly been targeted as the weak link and has proved to be. Both tries have come from his area.
Apart from that the Lions have looked a lot better than they did on Saturday and their set pieces have been superb and totally dominant. But they need to take their chances and they haven't done that so far, with Payne getting pushed into touch and wasting the overlap.
3 mins ago
Half-time thoughts from
Jack de Menezes at Eden Park:
The Lions should be ahead in this match, as they have dominated possession and looked much better than they did against the Provincial Barbarians. That last try was highly controversial, given the ball looked to come off both Nowell and TJ Faiane, and probably should have been a knock-on. The Lions have also been guilty of wasting another overlap when Payne’s score was chalked off, though they have a dominant scrum and lineout.
5 mins ago
TRY BLUES!
Sonny Bill gets it! And Perofeta adds the extras as the two sides trudge in for half time!
Blues 12 Lions 10
8 mins ago
40 mins: CJ Stander puts in a high tackle to end the half and Perofeta has the chance to cut the lead to two points... but he hits the post! And it rebounds out... danger! The ball is spilled and Sonny Bill Williams touches it down. Is it a try or not? Who knocked it before Williams touched it down? It looks like it might be Nowell's...
12 mins ago
38 mins: The heavens have opened in Auckland and it is absolutely teeming it down. The Lions are looking to take advantage of that with some high, high kicks.
17 mins ago
NO TRY!
35 mins: Biggar has just been smashed and loses the ball in the process, allowing Rieko Ioane to run away for the tryline. It's been disallowed for offside though. Sexton is on for Biggar who is just getting checked out after that hit.
23 mins ago
30 mins: An example of that lack of cohesion we were talking about earlier. Haskell picks up the ball to run at the Blue defence and Payne, not reading it, ploughs in as well and the referee pings him for crossing. Poor play.
25 mins ago
28 mins: The Blues have a five-metre lineout here... but it's well defended but the Lions and they win the ball back immediately. They're certainly getting the better of the set-piece so far.
29 mins ago
24 mins: The scrum collapses and Dan Cole continues to get the better of his opposite number. Halfpenny converts the resulting penalty and and the Lions lead 5-10.
32 mins ago
22 mins: An outstanding kick from Webb has put the Blues under real pressure there and Daly's pace has done brilliantly to close down the quick lineout. The Lions are on the attack again.
34 mins ago
20 mins: This has already been a far more entertaining game than the weekend and slightly more convincing too. Few of these Lions players will be in the Test XV at the moment but they could well play themselves into contention today. We're just having a break in play as Halfpenny readjusts his contact lenses.
38 mins ago
TRY LIONS!
CJ Stander hits back for the Lions! The Irishman is directing the drive from the back and breaks through superbly to touch down. Leigh Halfpenny makes no mistake from the tee and the Lions are ahead.
5-7.
40 mins ago
15 mins: Itoje wins the lineout and Webb, like lightening, darts for the try-line but is just about stopped. But the Lions are still going. And it's another penalty for a high tackle. And again they go for the corner!
41 mins ago
14 mins: Lions are finding some gaps in the Blues midfield with James Haskell making a burst through the centre. It eventually comes to a penalty within kicking distance... but Biggar kicks the ball to touch! Surprising choice but great positive rugby from the Lions.
46 mins ago
NO TRY
Payne's left boot is just about dragged into touch by Perofeta. A good response from the Lions though.
47 mins ago
10 mins: The Lions are back on the front foot thanks to some lovely quick hands from Biggar. And they work it from right to left across the backline and Halfpenny releases Payne... TRY! Or is it? We're going to the video referee. Is he in touch...?
52 mins ago
6 mins: Blues TRY!
Rieko Ioane touches down with an immense show of pace! It's the first time the Blues have even looked remotely threatening and they've scored! Jack Nowell gets caught inside and hasn't got the speed to get there.
Stephen Perofeta misses the conversion horribly.
5-0.
54 mins ago
3 mins: Chance! A big hit in midfield sees the ball spilled by the Blue and Payne - the Kiwi - kicks in on! But it's just too strong a kick and the ball goes dead before the Irishman can catch it.
57 mins ago
1 min: Chants of "Lions! Lions!" ring out around the stadium and the visitors are making inroads in the Blues 22. A fine start.
58 mins ago
AND WE'RE OFF
Dan Biggar sends the ball high into the Auckland night and we're underway for the Lions' second tour match of the summer.
Blues: Michael Collins; Matt Duffie, George Moala, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Stephen Perofeta, Augustine Pulu; Ofa Tu’ungafasi, James Parsons, Charlie Faumuina; Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Scott Scrafton; Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Steven Luatua.
Replacements: Hame Faiva, Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Patrick Tuipulotu, Kara Pryor, Sam Nock, Ihaia West, TJ Faiane.
British and Irish Lions: Leigh Halfpenny; Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Jack McGrath, Ken Owens, Dan Cole; Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes; James Haskell, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Jonathan Sexton, Liam Williams
