The British and Irish Lions face the Hurricanes in their final mid-week match on their tour of New Zealand, with Warren Gatland’s side looking to get back to winning ways after losing the first Test against the All Blacks. Follow the latest here.

What time does it start?

The Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time] on Tuesday 27 June.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00.

Teams

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett; Nehe Milner-Skudder, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea; Otere Black, Te Toirora-Tahuriorangi; Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; Mark Abbott, Sam Lousi; Vaea Fifita, Callum Gibbins, Brad Shields.

Replacements: Leni Apisai, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, James Blackwell, Reed Princep, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Wes Goosen, Cory Jane.

British and Irish Lions: Jack Nowell; Tommy Seymour, Jonathan Joseph, Robbie Henshaw, George North; Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Dan Cole; Iain Henderson, Courtney Lawes, James Haskell, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Allan Dell, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, George Kruis, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell, Jared Payne.