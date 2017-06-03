The British and Irish Lions begin their 2017 tour of New Zealand in Whangarei against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in the first of their 10 scheduled matches. Follow the latest here.

British and Irish Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians kicks off at 19:35 [08:35 BST]

Sam Warburton captains the Lions

Nine players to make Lions debut with another five replacements set for first appearances

Jonathan Sexton starts at 10 with Greig Laidlaw at scrum-half

Live Updates

What time does it start?

The Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST] at Toll Stadium in Whangarai.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams...

New Zealand Provincial Barbarians:

Luteru Laulala; Sam Vaka, Inga Finau, Dwanye Sweeney, Sevu Reece; Bryn Gatland, Jack Stratton; Aidan Ross, Sam Anderson-Heater, Oliver Jager; Josh Goodhue, Keepa Mewett; James Tucker, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Dunshea.

Replacements: Andrew Makalio, Tolu Fahamokioa, Marcel Renata, Matt Matich, Peter Rowe, Richard Judd, Jonah Lowe, Joe Webber.

British and Irish Lions:

Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Ben Te’o, Tommy Seymour; Jonathan Sexton, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Kyle Sinckler; Alun Wyn Jones, Iain Henderson; Ross Moriarty, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacement: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.