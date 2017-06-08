Andy Murray feels he will be up against it in the French Open semi-finals as the odd man out who arrived at Roland Garros playing "garbage".

The world number one has worked himself into form in Paris this fortnight and will face Stan Wawrinka on Friday after a 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7/0) 6-1 victory over Kei Nishikori.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will meet in the other last-four clash after the young Austrian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, Thiem and Wawrinka are yet to drop a set this tournament while Murray has lost three, and their build-ups were rather different too.

Murray, who lost back-to-back matches to Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini in Madrid and Rome, said: "They are all obviously playing extremely well.

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017







8 show all Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017













1/8 Andy Murray's miserable start to the season After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured a disastrous start to the new season. Getty

2/8 Australian Open - 4th Round Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open. Getty

3/8 Dubai Open - Champion The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form. AFP/Getty

4/8 Indian Wells - 2nd Round Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware. Getty

5/8 Miami Open - Withdrew Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said. Getty

6/8 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Getty

7/8 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem. AFP/Getty

8/8 Madrid Open - 3rd Round "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3. Getty

"Rafa's had a great clay-court season, as has Thiem. Stan this tournament has played great. He won in Geneva so is obviously confident.

"I came in playing garbage. I'm the odd one out in the semis, but hopefully I can keep it up."

Murray's match against Nishikori was not the best advertisement for his improved form.

Both men struggled with the cool, windy conditions, and after a terrific first set Nishikori's play was up and down.

Murray was just the steadier, although he also played some poor games, dropping serve twice in the third set - both times immediately after breaking Nishikori - and once to start the fourth.

The good news was that he found a way to get over the line reasonably comfortably and will now hope to replicate last year's win over Wawrinka at the same stage, one of his best ever performances on clay.

Murray said: "It wasn't the best match. It was tricky out there.

"Obviously if someone had offered me a semi-final spot before the tournament, I would have signed up for that because I was not playing well at all. And practice also was not good.

"It's been really good so far. I want to keep going."​