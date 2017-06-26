Andy Murray looking to get Wimbledon warm-up back on track at Hurlingham

Andy Murray will be looking to get his Wimbledon warm-up back on track in this week’s Aspall Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The world No 1 added the event into his schedule following his early exit at Queen's Club, where he suffered a shock loss to world No 90 Jordan Thompson, and is confirmed to face Lucas Pouille on Tuesday in one of two exhibition matches.

Murray won’t be the only big name gracing Hurlingham, though. Rafael Nadal, Wilfried Tsonga, Tomas Berdych, Tommy Haas and last’s year Wimbledon runner-up, Milos Raonic, are all set to feature.

"It is great to be back at The Hurlingham Club,” Murray said ahead of Tuesday’s match. “It's a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon."

In Pouille, Murray faces a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist and recipient of the ATP’s 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Another match has been scheduled for Friday against a currently unnamed opponent.

This week’s exhibition matches mark the Scot’s last opportunity to build up some winning momentum before heading into his Wimbledon title defence.

His preparations for the tournament took a significant setback after the 30-year-old was beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Australia’s Thompson in the first round of Queen’s.

Murray was beaten in the first round of Queen's (Getty)



Murray, who has won the tournament five times, admitted it was “a big blow” to lose his first match on grass just 13 days before the start of Wimbledon.

But the three-time Grand Slam winner has remained positive and recalled that early defeats at Queen’s have not necessarily hampered his Wimbledon preparations in the past.

“I lost to Nicolas Mahut in 2012 and used the extra time to play a couple of exhibition matches, and then reached my first final at Wimbledon,” he said.

But although Murray has still been backed to deliver at Wimbledon, with former world No Greg Rusedski arguing that the defeat by Thompson was ‘blown out of proportion’, the Scot has looked far from his best for much of the season.

Murray is looking to defend his 2016 Wimbledon title ( Getty )

He appeared to turn a corner at the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals of the tournament before losing to Stan Wawrinka, but admitted afterwards that he has yet to reach top form.

“After the French Open I knew that I was still quite far from where I needed to be,” he admitted. “One tournament doesn't change everything that had gone on just beforehand.”

Murray, who is hoping to claim a third Wimbledon title, is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Roger Federer, Nadal and Marin Cilic at this year’s Championships.

