Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire at Wimbledon on Monday with his world number one ranking on the line for the first time.

Since ascending to top spot in November, Murray has been out in front as tennis' top man despite an indifferent start to this season.

He has been more impressive in progressing to the second week in search of his third Wimbledon title, winning in straight sets against Alexander Bublik and Dustin Brown before coming through a tougher test against Fabio Fognini.

In terms of the rankings, though, the Scot must keep pushing forward in the tournament if he is to defend his position.

With the rankings working on a 12-month rolling system, Murray's Wimbledon title last year means he is defending the maximum 2,000 points and must lift the trophy again simply to remain on his pre-tournament points total of 9,390.

And the presence of Rafael Nadal as his nearest challenger steps up the pressure - the world number two missed last year's tournament due to injury, so whatever points he earns this time around represent "profit" over his existing 7,285.

Andre Agassi on Wimbledon tournament favourites

The pair are on course to meet in the semi-finals, meaning if they both reach that stage it will represent a straight fight for top spot.

However, Nadal's progress to round four has already earned him 180 points, leaving the Spaniard within striking distance as he plays Gilles Muller on Court One on Monday, in parallel to Murray's outing on Centre.

Victory would lift Nadal to 7,645 points and counting, while if Murray loses he would end the tournament on 7,570 - a combination which would see the number one ranking change hands when the table is officially updated after the championships.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has already done enough to pass first-round casualty Stan Wawrinka for third place in the rankings, with Roger Federer also still in contention to overhaul his Swiss compatriot.

Any of Murray, Nadal and Djokovic could end the tournament as world number one, though the latter would need to win the title with neither Murray nor Nadal progressing beyond the quarter-finals.