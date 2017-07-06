  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017, day four live: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Kyle Edmund in action on Thursday

Keep up to date with all the action from day four of The Championships

wimbledon-tennis-1.jpg
It's another sunny day at The Championships Getty

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be out to complete unfinished business at Wimbledon on Thursday after both were denied a chance to savour match-point glory in their first-round matches.

When seven-times champion Federer takes on Dusan Lajovic and Djokovic faces Adam Pavlasek in round two, they will be hoping to put on an entertaining show from start to finish after Tuesday's fans were left feeling rather short-changed.

Djokovic, winner of three titles here, was leading Martin Klizan 6-3 2-0 when the injured Slovakian went up to shake hands with the Serb after calling time on the match with only 40 minutes on the clock.

Unbelievably for the Centre Court crowd, there were given a repeat performance just over an hour later when Federer's opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov also pulled out when trailing 3-6 0-3.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

  • 1/50

    Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 2/50

    Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 3/50

    Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 4/50

    Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 5/50

    Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 6/50

    Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 7/50

    Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 8/50

    Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 9/50

    Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 10/50

    Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 11/50

    Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011.

    Ian MacNicol

  • 12/50

    Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011.

    Ian MacNicol

  • 13/50

    Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final.

    Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

  • 14/50

    Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva.

    Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

  • 15/50

    Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009.

    COLORSPORT / Cowie

  • 16/50

    Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009.

    COLORSPORT / Cowie

  • 17/50

    Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007.

    COLORSPORT

  • 18/50

    Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title.

    Colorsport / Imago

  • 19/50

    Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row.

    COLORSPORT

  • 20/50

    Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007.

    COLORSPORT

  • 21/50

    Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal.

    COLORSPORT

  • 22/50

    Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final.

    COLORSPORT

  • 23/50

    Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 24/50

    Federer plays a shot in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 25/50

    Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005.

    Colorsport

  • 26/50

    Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

  • 27/50

    Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005.

    COLORSPORT

  • 28/50

    Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

    COLORSPORT

  • 29/50

    Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena.

    COLORSPORT

  • 30/50

    Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002.

    Colorsport

  • 31/50

    Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 32/50

    Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 33/50

    Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001.

    Colorsport

  • 34/50

    Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000.

    COLORSPORT

  • 35/50

    Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999.

    COLORSPORT

  • 36/50

    Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 37/50

    Pete Sampras celebrates.

    COLORSPORT

  • 38/50

    Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998.

    COLORSPORT

  • 39/50

    In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline.

    COLORSPORT

  • 40/50

    Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate.

    Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

  • 41/50

    Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington.

    COLORSPORT

  • 42/50

    Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court.

    Colorsport

  • 43/50

    Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995.

    COLORSPORT

  • 44/50

    Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995.

    Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

  • 45/50

    Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final.

    COLORSPORT

  • 46/50

    Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title.

    Colorsport

  • 47/50

    Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match.

    Colorsport

  • 48/50

    Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

  • 49/50

    Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

  • 50/50

    Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd.

    Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

While the seven first-round withdrawals in the men's field left many questioning if players who are not fully fit should be allowed to start a tournament, on the women's side of the draw the competitors will be keen to live up to Agnieszka Radwanska's observation that "girls are really, really tough".

The 2012 finalist takes on American Christina McHale while last year's runner up Angelique Kerber, who has struggled to recapture the form that carried her to two grand slam titles last year, will be hoping she survives a tricky match against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

Follow all of the action from day four with our live blog...

Live Updates

Dimitrov through in straight sets

A routine day at the office for Grigor Dimitrov as the Bulgarian 13th seed ousts former semi-finalist Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets (6-3 6-2 6-1).
 
 

Monfils* 3-3 Edmund (*denotes next server)

The first break point of the match goes to Monfils but the Frenchman can't take it as his backhand pass sails wide. A volleyed winner followed by an ace wrap the game of for Edmund and keep this opening set on serve.

Isner pegged back

Big-serving 23rd seed John Isner has lost the second set to Dudi Sela on a tie-break. The American won the opening set by the same method.

Djokovic* 2-1 Pavlasek (*denotes next server)

Novak Djokovic is an early break up on Court One after breaking Adam Pavlasek in the opening game of the match.

Kukushkin takes third set from Zverev

Mikhail Kukushkin looked to be on his way out of Wimbledon with a whimper after losing the opening two sets against 27th seed Mischa Zverev 6-1 6-2. However, he's just won the third set 6-2.

Djokovic enters the fray

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has been demoted from Centre Court to Court One for his second-round match against Adam Pavlasek.
 

Edmund and Monfils on court

Kyle Edmund and Gael Monfils will get today's Centre Court action underway shortly. The British No 2 won his first ever match at Wimbledon on Tuesday but he's got his work cut out against the world No 14. Grass is historically Monfils' weakest surface, but the Frenchman has matured over the last couple of years and has to start this match as the favourite. 

Kuznetsova and Vandeweghe progress

Women's No 7 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova is through to the third round after a 6-0 7-5 win over Ekaterina Makarova. The underdog made a good fist of it in the second set but Kuznetsova grabbed the decisive break in the 11th game before serving out.
 
 
Coco Vandeweghe is also through after beating Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-2 on Court 16.

Dimitrov takes two-set lead

Dimitrov's supreme display continues as he takes a two-set lead over Baghdatis (6-3 6-2). Encouragingly for the Cypriot, Dimitrov made his first unforced error of the match in that last game.
 
Meanwhile, John Isner, the men's 23rd seed, leads Dudi Sela by a set to love after taking the opener on a tie-break. 

Dimitrov flawless

Grigor Dimitrov and Marcos Baghdatis have been out on court for 48 minutes and the Bulgarian is yet to make a single unforced error. He leads by a set and a break.
 
 

Vandeweghe on her way

Coco Vandeweghe is a set away from the third round. The 24th seed, now coached by BBC favourite Pat Cash, has taken the opener 6-4 against Tatjana Maria.
 
 

French No 3 Alize Cornet hasn't had a good week. First-round defeats in the singles and the doubles and now this:

Dimitrov takes opener against Baghdatis

Men's 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov is a set to the good against Marcos Baghdatis on Court Two (6-3). 
 
Meanwhile, Mischa Zverev, the 27th seed, is a set and a break up against Mikhail Kukushin (6-1 2-0).

Kuznetsova bagels Makarova

Svetlana Kuznetova, the women's seventh seed, isn't hanging around on Court Three. She's already a set to the good against Ekaterina Makarova (6-0).

Darcis retires against Ferrer

David Ferrer is the first man to progress on day four as Steve Darcis retires from from their Court Three encounter with a back injury after just three games, all of which went the Spaniard's way.
 
 

Not a bad trio

Mario Ancic and Andre Agassi put Novak Djokovic through his paces ahead of his match against Adam Pavlasek on Court One.

Federer and Djokovic the headline acts

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the two star attractions on day four of The Championships. 
 
Seven-time champion Federer is third up on Centre Court against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, while three-time winner Djokovic meets Adam Pavlasek from 1pm on Court One. 
 
After yesterday's wins for Jo Konta and Andy Murray on Centre Court, another Briton, the 22-year-old Kyle Edmund, is in action on SW19's main court. He takes on French entertainer and 15th seed Gael Monfils from 1pm.
 
Stay tuned for regular updates throughout the day!
 
 
We have a happy ending to the Wimbledon towel-thief tale!
 
A number of players were left less than impressed yesterday as flying ants invaded The Championships.
 
Dustin Brown was even spotted eating one of the bugs...
 
How did Australia react to Bernard Tomic's press conference implosion earlier in the week?
 
Not that well...
 

