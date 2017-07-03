Everything you need to know ahead of Murray's first round match

In keeping with tradition, defending champion Andy Murray begins the defence of his title at 1pm on Centre Court.

On paper, he should have little trouble with lucky loser Alexander Bublik, ranked 134, but Murray has been struggling with a hip problem.

Bublik, meanwhile, is renowned for trick shots and has the confidence to make it an occasion.

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the first round match.

When is Murray playing?

The World No 1 and defending Wimbledon champion begins his 2017 campaign on Centre Court at half one, today.

Who is he playing?

Murray will play Alexander Bublik, a 20-year-old Kazakh currently ranked 135th in the world.

Our man Paul Newman sat down with him before the tournament for a revealing interview, which took in everything from his love of Eminem to how he finds Roger Federer boring.

What have they been saying?

Murray is expected to progress (Getty)



Andy Murray: “The last few days have been very good,” he said. “Practice each day has got a little bit better. It's been slightly stop-start preparations, but each day I've felt better.

“A little bit like at the French Open, where maybe I didn't come in as well-prepared, I still found a way with each match to feel a bit better and built confidence each day, so I'm hoping that's the case here.

He's obviously a big personality and not a quiet guy. From what I've heard, he's pretty entertaining on the court in terms of the way he plays, how he is. He’s quite unorthodox.

“He plays a lot of unexpected shots, a lot of drop shots, mixes his game up a lot, takes chances, tries shots that guys may play in exhibitions.”

Bublik has a slender frame and doesn't enjoy slugging it out on court ( Getty )

Alexander Bublik: “My game is unpredictable. I don’t even know what I’m going to do. I decide when the ball is coming, I decide right before I hit. I don’t have a plan. I serve wide then I play cross-court. I serve wide then a drop-shot or a lob, whatever.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/33

Alexander Bublik to win: 14/1

And who will the winner play next?

Either Joao Sousa or Dustin Brown.