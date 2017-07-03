  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017: What time is Andy Murray playing today, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Everything you need to know ahead of Murray's first round match

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final

    The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134)

    Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour

    Getty

  • 3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58)

    The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29)

    Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15)

    The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5)

    Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2)

    Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard

    Getty Images

  • 8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4)

    The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final

    Getty Images

In keeping with tradition, defending champion Andy Murray begins the defence of his title at 1pm on Centre Court.

On paper, he should have little trouble with lucky loser Alexander Bublik, ranked 134, but Murray has been struggling with a hip problem.

Bublik, meanwhile, is renowned for trick shots and has the confidence to make it an occasion.

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the first round match.

When is Murray playing?

The World No 1 and defending Wimbledon champion begins his 2017 campaign on Centre Court at half one, today.

Who is he playing?

Murray will play Alexander Bublik, a 20-year-old Kazakh currently ranked 135th in the world.

Our man Paul Newman sat down with him before the tournament for a revealing interview, which took in everything from his love of Eminem to how he finds Roger Federer boring.

What have they been saying?

andy-murray.jpg

Murray is expected to progress (Getty)

Andy Murray: “The last few days have been very good,” he said. “Practice each day has got a little bit better. It's been slightly stop-start preparations, but each day I've felt better.

“A little bit like at the French Open, where maybe I didn't come in as well-prepared, I still found a way with each match to feel a bit better and built confidence each day, so I'm hoping that's the case here.

He's obviously a big personality and not a quiet guy. From what I've heard, he's pretty entertaining on the court in terms of the way he plays, how he is. He’s quite unorthodox.

“He plays a lot of unexpected shots, a lot of drop shots, mixes his game up a lot, takes chances, tries shots that guys may play in exhibitions.”

bublik.jpg
Bublik has a slender frame and doesn't enjoy slugging it out on court (Getty )

Alexander Bublik: “My game is unpredictable. I don’t even know what I’m going to do. I decide when the ball is coming, I decide right before I hit. I don’t have a plan. I serve wide then I play cross-court. I serve wide then a drop-shot or a lob, whatever.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/33
Alexander Bublik to win: 14/1

And who will the winner play next?

Either Joao Sousa or Dustin Brown.

Comments