It's men's semi-finals day at SW19 and it's not what anyone expected.

For the first time since 2003 all four semi-finalists are outside the top four in the world with seven-time champion Roger Federer the only household name left remaining in the field.

Czech Tomas Berdych stands between him and yet another final while Marin Cilic faces the man who sent Andy Murray crashing out, Sam Querrey, in the other semi-final.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

There is also plenty of other action to look forward to as well with Heather Watson playing for a place in the mixed doubles final.

Here's all you need to know:

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

13:00: (24) Sam Querrey (USA) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), (3) Roger Federer (Swi) v (11) Tomas Berdych (Cze)

Court 1

13:00: (12) Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Ger) & Kveta Peschke (Cze) v (2) Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) & Elena Vesnina (Rus), (9) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Monica Niculescu (Rom) v Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn) & Renata Voracova (Cze), Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Heather Watson (Gbr) v (2) Bruno Soares (Bra) & Elena Vesnina (Rus)

Court 2

11:00: Magdalena Maleeva (Bul) & Barbara Schett (Aut) v (2) Marion Bartoli (Fra) & Iva Majoli (Cro)

Court 3

11:30: Wayne Ferreira (Rsa) & Goran Ivanisevic (Cro) v Richard Krajicek (Ned) & Mark Petchey (Gbr), Lindsay Davenport (USA) & Mary Joe Fernandez (USA) v Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spa) & Selima Sfar (Tun), Andrea Jaeger (USA) & Conchita Martinez (Spa) v Kim Clijsters (Bel) & Rennae Stubbs (Aus), Tracy Austin (USA) & Helena Sukova (Cze) v Cara Black (Zim) & Martina Navratilova (USA)

Court 8

11:00: Axel Geller (Arg) v Matteo Martineau (Fra), (1) Corentin Moutet (Fra) v (11) Jurij Rodionov (Aut), Sebastian Korda (USA) & Nicolas Mejia (Col) v Toru Horie (Jpn) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn), (3) Jurij Rodionov (Aut) & Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Ondrej Styler (Cze) & Alexey Zakharov (Rus), (1) Carson Branstine (Can) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v (8) Emiliana Arango (Col) & Ellie Douglas (USA)

Court 12

11:00: (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (2) Yibing Wu (Chn), Patrick Kypson (USA) v Michael Vrbensky (Cze), (4) Catherine McNally (USA) & Whitney Osuigwe (USA) v Violet Apisah (Png) & Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen (Nor), Andrew Fenty (USA) & Yshai Oliel (Isr) v Blake Ellis (Aus) & Matteo Martineau (Fra)

Court 18

11:00: (3) Claire Liu (USA) v Sofya Lansere (Rus), Ann Li (USA) v Simona Waltert (Swi), Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez (USA) & Sofia Sewing (USA) v (2) Taylor Johnson (USA) & Claire Liu (USA), Menelaos Efstathiou (Cyp) & Ryan Nijboer (Ned) v (2) Axel Geller (Arg) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe), Olga Danilovic (Ser) & Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Jule Niemeier (Ger) & Daniela Vismane (Lat)