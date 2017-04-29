NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been criticised after he appeared to wipe his nose on his hand before placing it on a girl’s back during the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The 58-year-old was greeted with a chorus of boos by the partisan crown in Philadelphia, with a number of Eagles fans jeering every single announcement that did not involve their team.

Goodell is used to getting booed by NFL fans at the Draft each year, but now he has given even more reason for fans to jeer him after his actions on Friday night.

During the second round of the Draft, the Chicago Bears selected tight end Adam Shaheen out of Ashland University as the 45th overall pick.

The NFL looks to involve fans in the Draft by selecting them to read out the team’s picks, and a young girl with one leg took to the stage to announce that the Bears has selected Shaheen with their second pick of the 2017 Draft.

However, as they left the stage, video footage captured Goodell wiping his hand across his nose before placing it on the back of the girl.

Watch the video below...

Goodell is out here wiping boogers on handicap girls. What a savage pic.twitter.com/TxPRRpMwzw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2017

Social media was unsurprisingly up in arms about Goodell’s action, but he is not the first sporting figure to be caught doing such an act. Germany football manager Joachim Low has been repeatedly caught putting his hand where he shouldn’t before touching over people, while Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker was also caught appearing to do the same as Goodell with a young Arsenal mascot in ahead of a Premier League clash with Manchester City last season.