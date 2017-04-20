Once upon a time in West Norwood, way back in the late twentieth century, I ate a hash cake that froze my brain for 24 hours. Thirty minutes after ingesting the offending object, I felt nothing at all. Then I made the amateurish mistake of looking at my own reflection in the mirror of a pub toilet.

What I saw wasn’t me at all. I had morphed into something green and grotesque; a teenage gargoyle with bloodshot eyes. Profoundly freaked out, I rushed back to my bedroom, where I spent the rest of the weekend watching back-to-back episodes of Miss Marple.

“Never again,” I vowed that day.

Andrea Drummond's wholesome ingredients (Edmund Vallance )

Last weekend – some twenty years after the infamous ‘West Norwood White Out’ – I was about to break that promise. But this time, the scene was different. This time I found myself languishing in a private garden in Venice Beach, as two attractive waitresses served Pinot Noir to six ever-so-slightly-anxious-looking guests. Marijuana was legalised in California last November (more on that later) and I was about to eat my first cannabis-infused meal.

I felt nervous, to say the least. But Chef Aaron Zeigler – formerly of Wolfgang Puck – immediately put me at ease. “This isn’t some super-strong space cookie at a Grateful Dead concert,” he told the table. “All the courses are very carefully dosed.”

And the food, it turns out, was phenomenal. We started with prosciutto, burrata and fava beans picked here in Aaron’s own garden. The olive oil must have been very sneakily spiked with psychoactive ingredients, because there was only a very subtle taste of cannabis. After the prosciutto, we moved to Japanese sweet potato gnocchi with loquat jam and goat butter; then short rib filanese with risotto; then black cod with squid ink salsa verde – the weed-oiled fish garnished with tiny pink nasturtiums.

All Aaron’s products are locally sourced and lovingly presented – a far cry from the crap-coloured hash cakes of yore. His six-course cannabis-infused dinners with wine pairings start at $130 (£100) per person – not bad, considering a single weed-baked chocolate bar from a Hollywood dispensary can cost around $20. Details of his Friday and Saturday night events are posted to his Facebook page and bookings are made at Open Table.

The new cannabis scene is as far removed from hash brownies as is possible to be ( Ayla Fox)

From January 2018, anyone over the age of 21 will be able to walk into an LA dispensary and buy weed – until then, it’s strictly regulated. For the moment, though, the cannabis dining scene is operating in a legal grey area – at least for visitors. I’m a California resident with a medical marijuana card (lucky me) but for everyone else, the law is slightly hazier. These events take place in private spaces, but strictly speaking only card carriers should consume medical marijuana. I would never presume to tell you what to do. But I do feel duty-bound to give you some legal background. Disclaimer over.

Aaron is one of many Angeleno chefs setting up shop as a ‘weed sommelier’. Andrea Drummer, a former executive chef at The Ritz Carlton in downtown LA, recently launched her pop-up collective, Elevation VIP. Her ‘tray-passing events’ of weed-infused finger food start at $50 (£40) per person.

Andrea Drummond at work in the kitchen (Edmund Vallance )

I caught up with Andrea at a private party she was hosting for a rapper whose name I can’t disclose (really – I had to sign an NDA). Suffice to say, it was the sort of grand, Hollywood home you might expect to see in an episode of Entourage, with a glittering infinity pool and views all the way down to the beach. As I sat admiring the sunset, Andrea told me how she got started in this weird and wonderful business.

“When I was living in New York, I thought weed smokers lay around on the couch all day,” she said. “But when I moved to California, I realised that this was a sacred plant with genuine healing properties. I wanted to incorporate that into my food – and I wanted it to be accessible to everyone.”

Another notable weed entrepreneur, Chris Sayegh, is busy preparing for the opening of ‘Herb’: the world’s first cannabis restaurant. Chris will be the head chef and owner of the new space in Santa Monica, which is slated to open later this year. In the meantime, he offers overnight packages: one evening in a private villa in Malibu, with a bespoke cannabis menu (including dishes like Lamb chop with THC-infused mint chutney, or New York strip steak with parsnip puree and ‘spiked’ red wine reduction) starts at $500 (£400) per person.

“I started out at Mélisse, a two Michelin-star restaurant in Santa Monica,” he told me from his downtown office and event space. “That’s when I learned about molecular gastronomy, where all the ingredients are weighed out very precisely. It was the perfect introduction to cannabis infusing. Dosing is probably the most important thing that we do.”

A very relaxed dinner party at Chris Sayegh's in Downtown LA (Henry Drayton)

Meanwhile, back in Venice, we’re ready for our dessert: vanilla ice-cream with candied almond cookie and blueberry indica-infused honey. The wine flows steadily, and the couple opposite is waxing poetic on the Star Trek-themed art car they’re designing for this year’s Burning Man Festival. Looking around the table, we’re all grinning, and perhaps a little pink-eyed, but no one seems out of control. No weed has been smoked – at least, not during dinner. We’ve each consumed somewhere between 10 and 20 milligrams of high-quality marijuana: roughly the equivalent of a single joint.

After the meal, in the back of the cab, scarlet taillights glitter on the freeway. Downtown shimmers ahead of me like a widescreen 3D projection, and palms sway above me in elaborate unison. Los Angeles is a towering apparition; a thing of beauty, and mystery, and flickering transparency. The drugs, I think, are finally kicking in.

Aaron Zeigler’s six-course meals with wine pairings take place every Friday and Saturday night. Details are posted to his Facebook page. Contact Andrea Drummer through her website (www.elevationvip.com) and Chris Sayegh at www.theherbalchef.com directly for more details on their many and varied events.