Gold is everywhere in Rangoon. The skyline is dominated by the 99m gilded dome of Shwedagon Pagoda; gold temple bells chime at every corner, and the Burmese pay their religious respects by layering gold leaf on temple-dwelling Buddhas. The shops are filled with dangling chains and ornate baubles. Yet despite a goldsmithing tradition dating back over 2000 years, 98 per cent of gold jewellery sold in Rangoon (also known as Yangon) is machine-made.

Today, gold in Burma is more about currency than craft. “Political and economic instability has transformed gold into the only reliable currency,” says Natalie Ortiz from NGO Turquoise Mountain. “People buy gold as an investment, and they’re unwilling to pay for craftsmanship.” As a result, the market is flooded with cheap jewellery aping designs from nearby China and India. Handmade filigree, open-wire work and indigenous motifs have, in recent years, been nearly impossible to find.

When Turquoise Mountain was planning a project in conjunction with Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s Suu Foundation to reinvigorate the Burmese craft industry and renovate the capital’s decaying heritage buildings, it was a slog to find traditional workers. Senior designer Hla Thaung and Pippa Small, a London jewellery designer, scoured Rangoon for skilled artisans in 2015, but found nobody. They widened the net, again and again. Eventually their search took them to turbulent Rakhine State, where, on Ramree Island, they encountered a goldsmithing community with a precarious future.

Aung Chay and his colleague use seashells to cast their gold (Turquoise Mountain)

Ramree’s goldsmiths had the background they were looking for: they were producing coins as early as the sixth century, and outfitting the royals of the Arakan kingdom (which ruled the area that’s now Rakhine state) by the 17th. The men still worked as they had for generations – using seashells to cast, and paying homage to Buddhist iconography as well as local flora and fauna in their motifs.

But the rise of machine-made jewellery was killing their community. Young islanders were forgoing apprenticeships in favour of farming, fishing or shipping themselves off to do menial labour abroad. One, Aung Chay, was about to emigrate to Japan to work as a dishwasher when Small and Hla Thaung came calling. He’d once been tipped as one of Ramree’s most promising goldsmiths, but had been unable to make a living either on the island or in Rangoon. It was time, he’d decided, to admit defeat.

Turquoise Mountain asked Aung Chay to return to Rangoon to head up its one-man-band goldsmith’s studio. His mission: to reinterpret traditional Burmese designs for a contemporary market, something the NGO had done successfully with a similar venture in Kabul. This collection, though, had something else going for it.

“Burmese gold is extremely rich in colour,” Small tells The Independent. “And the Burmese have used unique, ancient techniques uninterrupted for hundreds of years.” It was the shell casting and handworked fishscale motifs that drew her, she says, to Rakhine State.

The inaugural Pippa Small for Turquoise Mountain collection, sold at Small’s Notting Hill HQ last May, was an instant hit. This February, Aung Chay moved out of the tiny studio and into a handsome colonial shophouse on Shwe Taung Tan, in the heart of Rangoon’s gold market area. He wasn’t alone, either: eight goldsmiths work in the new space, where they have their own foundry as well as a little shop of their own.

“I knew I could continue my work with pride,” Aung Chay tells The Independent, of the day Turquoise Mountain approached him.

Aung Chay was set to go and wash dishes in Japan when the initiative started (Turquoise Mountain)

Next up for Aung Chay and his colleagues is a collaboration with individual mining families through a union in Mandalay province. Starting next month, the project will support two communities in upgrading their mining practices, including abandoning the traditional use of mercury to isolate gold from rock and debris.

Although Burma is known for the quality of its gold, explains Natalie Ortiz, most of the country’s reserves are located in areas where poverty is endemic. While gold panning remains a vital source of income for many in the countryside, mercury poisoning is linked to the deteriorating health of the Irrawaddy River, and pollution of the flood plains north of Mandalay.

Turquoise Mountain’s “artisanal gold” will be shipped straight to Aung Chay and his colleagues, in order to make Burma’s first fully ethically produced line of gold jewellery. Another project will work with a women’s group in Mogok – a Mandalay village famous for its gems – to source semi-precious stones responsibly. While Burma has large reserves of sapphires, rubies and jade, most of the mines are controlled by military or foreign investors, while incidences of land-grabbing, tax evasion and human-trafficking are commonplace.

The initiative is bringing fair trade to Burma's jewellery industry (Turquoise Mountain)

“We knew early on that we had to start our own workshop [in order to] maintain standards,” Ortiz tells The Independent. Turquoise Mountain artisans enjoy a safe working environment and fair pay, while the organisation is committed to sourcing fairly, without exploiting communities or the environment. That also explains why the prices may be more than you'd expect – pendants start from $60, earrings from $170 while chains are from $650, because each link is crafted by hand. It may not be cheap and cheerful, but it's certainly ethical.

In the light-filled workshop on Shwe Taung Tan, the Ramree goldsmiths are busy. Aung Chay is fusing gold beads onto a pair of earrings. Nearby, his brother-in-law puts the final touches on a pair shaped like jasmine flowers. An apprentice cuts a sheet of gold into strips that will be woven into the shape of a fish – the same technique that first attracted Pippa Small’s attention.

Visitors drop in now and then to gasp at the skilled craftsmanship which, a year ago, was in danger of disappearing. “[To think that] when we met Aung Chay, he was on his way to Japan,” says Ortiz. “How unfortunate for Burmese goldsmithing if he had.”

Turquoise Mountain Artisan Goldsmith Workshop, 26 Shwe Taung Tan, Lanmadaw, Rangoon. 0095 1 540 198; facebook.com/turquoisemountainmyanmar. Open 10am-4pm, visits by appointment. Email sandar[AT]turquoisemountain.com to book.