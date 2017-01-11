The 10 most popular travel destinations right now

KAYAK just released its 2017 travel hacker guide.
According to the travel search engine, which based its findings on data from its over 1.5 billion searches, 10 destinations the world over have seen a dramatic increase in searches, making them some of the most popular places to go this year.
From Canada to Colombia, keep scrolling to see where you should book your next trip — and when to get the cheapest flight there.
10. Sydney, Australia
Increase in searches: 26%
Cheapest month to fly: August
Best time to book: Two months in advance
9. Calgary, Canada
Increase in searches: 26%
Cheapest month to fly: October
Best time to book: Three months in advance
8. Medellin, Colombia
Increase in searches: 28%
Cheapest month to fly: February
Best time to book: Five months in advance
7. Lisbon, Portugal
Increase in searches: 30%
Cheapest month to fly: October
Best time to book: Five months in advance
6. Cartagena, Colombia
Increase in searches: 31%
Cheapest month to fly: January
Best time to book: Two months in advance
5. Tokyo, Japan
Increase in searches: 34%
Cheapest month to fly: November
Best time to book: Five months in advance
4. Bali, Indonesia
Increase in searches: 37%
Cheapest month to fly: November
Best time to book: Six months in advance
3. Auckland, New Zealand
Increase in searches: 44%
Cheapest month to fly: June
Best time to book: Two months in advance
2. Reykjavik, Iceland
Increase in searches: 77%
Cheapest month to fly: October
Best time to book: Six months in advance
1. Havana, Cuba
Increase in searches: 191%
Cheapest month to fly: November
Best time to book: Two months in advance
