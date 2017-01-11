The 10 most popular travel destinations right now

KAYAK just released its 2017 travel hacker guide.

According to the travel search engine, which based its findings on data from its over 1.5 billion searches, 10 destinations the world over have seen a dramatic increase in searches, making them some of the most popular places to go this year.

From Canada to Colombia, keep scrolling to see where you should book your next trip — and when to get the cheapest flight there.

10. Sydney, Australia

( Getty Images)

Increase in searches: 26%

Cheapest month to fly: August

Best time to book: Two months in advance

9. Calgary, Canada

Increase in searches: 26%

Cheapest month to fly: October

Best time to book: Three months in advance

8. Medellin, Colombia

Increase in searches: 28%

Cheapest month to fly: February

Best time to book: Five months in advance

7. Lisbon, Portugal

(Bruce Bennett/ Getty Images)

Increase in searches: 30%

Cheapest month to fly: October

Best time to book: Five months in advance

6. Cartagena, Colombia

Increase in searches: 31%

Cheapest month to fly: January

Best time to book: Two months in advance

5. Tokyo, Japan

( KAZUHIRO NOGI /AFP/ Getty Images)

Increase in searches: 34%

Cheapest month to fly: November

Best time to book: Five months in advance

4. Bali, Indonesia

Increase in searches: 37%

Cheapest month to fly: November

Best time to book: Six months in advance

3. Auckland, New Zealand

Increase in searches: 44%

Cheapest month to fly: June

Best time to book: Two months in advance

2. Reykjavik, Iceland

( Shutterstock )

Increase in searches: 77%

Cheapest month to fly: October

Best time to book: Six months in advance

1. Havana, Cuba

Increase in searches: 191%

Cheapest month to fly: November

Best time to book: Two months in advance

Read the original article on INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

(Insider)

