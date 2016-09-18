BA strikes deal with Marks & Spencer to charge for inflight meals

British Airways has come under fresh criticism after striking a deal with Marks & Spencer to charge passengers for sandwiches onboard short-haul flights.

The deal follows plans revealed by The Independent in May in which the airline said it would overhaul its policy of providing free food and drink on board all its flights - which it had previously said was an essential part of its product.

The airline has struggled to make its short-haul routes profitable following the rise of its budget rivals such as Ryanair and easyJet which have always charged for meals.

It will mean BA can offer lower headline fares than its rivals but experts have warned that loyal customers will perceive the change as the airline going downmarket in a bid to chase profits.

Nik Loukas, the editor of the Inflight Feed website, told the Mail on Sunday: “I think it is going to be very difficult for passengers to swallow the fact that they are going to have to pay for food after it has been free for so long.

“There will probably be a big backlash. BA has always had a tradition summed up in their slogan ‘To fly, to serve’. I think they will have a battle on their hands.”

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Long haul, business and first class passengers will continue to receive complimentary meals.

The idea is said to be the brainchild of BA’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Alex Cruz, who became the first leader of a traditional airline to have founded a low cost airline.

He previously ran Spanish budget airline Vueling before taking the job at BA in April.

Some BA staff are reportedly skeptical about the move which they said would increase their workload as they would have to handle multiple choices and payments.

One long-serving cabin crew member told The Independent in May: "On a busy Amsterdam we hardly have time to serve everyone, let alone take money.”