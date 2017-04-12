Emirates is trolling United Airlines CEO in a new commercial

The nastiest feud in the airline industry has taken another turn.

Emirates on Tuesday released a commercial ridiculing United Airlines after a video surfaced of aviation officers violently removing a passenger from one of the Chicago-based carrier's flights on Sunday.

In a dig at United and its CEO, Oscar Munoz, Emirates offers a modified version of the US airline's slogan, "Fly the friendly skies."

Picture: (YouTube/Emirates)

Emirates also used the ad to remind the public of the many accolades it has won in the last year.

Over the past few years, United — along with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines — has been highly critical of the Dubai-based airline. The US trio has accused Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways of cheating by receiving $50 billion in government subsidies. At the same time, the US airlines have lobbied to curtail their Middle Eastern rivals' access to the US market.

United employees held a rally in March at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to protest Emirates' new flight from Newark to Athens, Greece.

Earlier this year, Munoz told Business Insider the Middle Eastern airlines were a threat to US jobs. Emirates President Sir Tim Clark fired back last month, calling the accusations "infantile."

Here's the Emirates commercial:

