Here's what it's like to fly First Class on British Airways

Check-in queues, baggage restrictions, and a lack of leg room can make flying in Economy less than pleasant, so it's easy to see the appeal of splashing out on First Class tickets.

After British Airways was named the best airline for First Class service in Europe in the World Travel Awards for 2016, we took a look behind the curtain to find out what it's like to fly with the airline at the front of the plane.

From massages to afternoon tea, see what sets British Airways apart below:

The perks of flying First Class begin even before customers have arrived at the airport.

First Class customers can pack as light or heavy as they please, with a baggage allowance that includes one cabin bag plus a laptop or handbag on board and up to three bags in the hold (that's two more than in World, or Economy).

Once they arrive at the airport, First Class fliers can skip most queues.

There are dedicated check-in desks for First customers at most airports, Fast Track security at London's Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, as well as New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. First class travellers also benefit from priority boarding everywhere.

First customers relax in luxurious lounges before they travel.

British Airways' First Class lounges offer a comfortable environment in which to relax, sleep, or work. Along with internet access, there are printers, copiers, and fax machines available to use.

The departure lounges are fully stocked with fine wines, drinks, and refreshments.

On arrival into terminals 3 and 5 at Heathrow, First Class passengers can also stop into the Arrivals lounge to freshen up with a shower, a clothes-pressing service, and various dining options.

The Concorde Room, exclusive to Terminal 5 at Heathrow and Terminal 7 at New York's JFK, is the most lavish lounge.

It offers a full waiter service, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art business suite, which each give guests the chance to enjoy a relaxed fine dining experience. The Concorde Bar also serves vintage Champagnes and cocktails.

In case the lounges don't leave First passengers relaxed enough for their flight, spa treatments are also available.

Travellers can enjoy the likes of a luxury facial or relaxing massage from Elemis Spa if they fly from Heathrow's Terminals 3 and 5 and JFK's Terminal 7.

After boarding, First passengers are shown to their own private, spacious suite and greeted with a pre-flight glass of Champagne.

The suites come complete with "wellbeing essentials" in a bespoke British Airways bag.

Each suite is fully equipped with a personal power supply for laptops and electronic devices.

There is a 15-inch screen to watch films, documentaries, and TV shows or to play games, while noise-cancelling headphones allow customers to plug in to the music and audio book selection.

Passengers can hook up their laptop, iPad, or digital camera on the bigger screen with provided cables and charge their devices mid-flight as well. The new 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts, which have only eight suites in First Class compared to the usual 14, feature even larger screens and touchscreen handsets.

For longer flights, First and even Business Class passengers (pictured below) can turn their seats into lie-flat beds.

The seats turn into a completely flat 198 cm bed complete with a luxurious quilted mattress and a white cotton duvet and pillow. The airline even provides overnight fliers with a new pair of complimentary soft cotton pyjamas.

Perhaps one of the best perks of First is the food and drink offering.

Along with an impressive wine and Champagne selection (British Airways is the only airline that serves three different types of Champagne in its First cabin), customers can order food from an a la carte menu whenever they want during a flight. All food comes served on white linen tablecloths and fine bone china — an upgrade from the plastic trays in Economy.

The breakfast selection includes a full-cooked English breakfast, smoothies and yoghurts. For afternoon tea, fliers can enjoy sandwiches, cakes, scones, jams, and clotted creams. And for lunch or dinner, customers can choose from items like fresh tuna and Herefordshire beef with truffle taglierini, followed by cheese platters, fresh fruit and fine chocolates for dessert.

For those left wanting more, First Class passengers also have access to a private 24-hour concierge.

The complimentary service offers travel advice for passengers, offering them suggestions for restaurants and events at their destination.

