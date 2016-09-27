Holidaymakers warned of '1km walks from check-in to departure gates' at UK airports

Customers travelling through major UK airports may have to walk over a kilometre from check-in to their gate, according to new research.

Stansted airport was found to have the greatest maximum distance from check-in or special assistance desks to its departure gates at 1165m, according to travel operator Abta.

Luton airport had the second largest maximum walk at 900m, followed by Manchester airport at 822m and Gatwick airport at 780m.

Abta are warning travellers who have difficulty walking long distances to request assistance before arriving at the airport.

Airports and airlines throughout the European Union will provide assistance for customers who need it, Abta said, and people who use wheelchairs, crutches or have some other form of significant disability are generally aware of the need to inform airlines in advance.

However, other passengers, such as those who need help walking long distances, are being urged to pre-notify at least 48 hours in advance, as not doing so could result in travellers missing their flights.

Nikki White, Abta Director of Destinations and Sustainability, said: “The travel industry is committed to making holidays and other travel arrangements accessible for everyone.

“For most, travelling through airports is a fairly straight-forward process, but for those who may find walking longer distances harder to manage, larger airports can present a challenge.

“We would encourage anyone who may need assistance to inform their tour operator or airline no later than 48 hours before they travel so that their journey through the airport will be as comfortable as possible, and they will be able to board their flight with plenty of time to spare.”