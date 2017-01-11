Arctic weather warning prompts cancellations at Heathrow

Dozens of flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled ahead of the Arctic weather expected in the UK on Thursday.

The air-traffic service, NATS, is expected to restrict flight arrivals from 3pm in order to allow ground teams to remove snow from the taxiways and runways at Europe's busiest airport.

Aircraft will also need to be de-iced, which can also delay departures.

The airport told intending passengers: “Wintry weather is forecast at Heathrow and across the UK and airlines will be adjusting their schedule as a result.

“If you are travelling, check the status of your flight with your airline and please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. We apologise for any disruption to your journey.”

British Airways has already cancelled more than 40 departures and arrivals, including multiple flights to Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid and Rome.

The airline told intending passengers: “As a result of the forecast poor weather we have agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to reduce the afternoon and early evening flight schedules at the airport on Thursday 12 January.

“We are sorry for the difficulties which are likely to be caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.”

Passengers booked on BA short-haul flights due to depart from 3pm onwards on Thursday are being invited to re-book for an alternative flight either earlier in the day or on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Dutch airline, KLM, also said passengers booked between Heathrow and Amsterdam could re-book for other dates.

Aer Lingus has cancelled two round-trips between Dublin and Heathrow, while one Lufthansa rotation to Munich has also been grounded.

BA warned that flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports might also be affected. But easyJet, whose main base is Gatwick, said it intended to operate its flying programme on Thursday as scheduled.