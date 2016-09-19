One day, perhaps not too long from now, you will be able to eavesdrop on editorial conferences at The Independent. You will witness how an idea is turned from a scattering of raw thoughts into (we hope) a polished article. Or, sometimes, turned on its head.

Indulge me for a moment to reveal the exchange that preceded this particular story. It was triggered by a revival of interest in a tale The Independent broke in May: British Airways in talks with an upmarket supermarket (then Waitrose, now M&S) about selling good-quality food on board European flights. No more free snacks for economy passengers.

Editor: “I thought ‘the rise and fall of BA’ might work – a look at the history of the carrier, and how it went from elite national airline to basically a budget carrier a la easyjet.” Travel correspondent: “I'm happy to write about how British Airways is changing, but it won’t be what you are looking for. I contend that BA short haul is turning itself into easyJet because it needs to, just as the long-haul part of the airline needed to turn itself into Virgin Atlantic. And it’s ultimately to the benefit of the British traveller.”

Now you have the gist of the story, let me make my case. “Legacy” airlines such as British Airways, Air France and Lufthansa face many problems, largely to do with systems and practices that were established in the glory days (at least in the eyes of some of their older employees) when flying was the glamorous preserve of the wealthy. With high fares and low competition, they could afford to provide elaborate meals even in economy class.

Once the skies were opened, new airlines could start up with none of the excess baggage dragging down the established carriers. The UK was ahead of the rest of Europe in allowing competition. Fares fell, standards rose and the range of routes increased. After a false start involving Laker Airways (whose demise BA was accused of hastening), a music entrepreneur named Richard Branson decided to launch his own transatlantic airline, Virgin Atlantic.

The start-up cherry-picked the most popular US destinations, beginning with New York in 1984. Los Angeles and Miami soon followed, with the Caribbean, Asia and Africa later joining the network. With its Upper Class cabin, Virgin offered first-class standards at business fares, and an innovative new Mid Class (later Premium Economy). British Airways was forced to respond to a tenacious competitor.

In the early days, BA resorted to the notorious “dirty tricks” campaign, hacking into Virgin’s reservations data in a bid to poach passengers. After that dark episode ended, the airline simply tried to be better. As a result, BA is well-placed to compete with the ferocious competition to Asia provided by the Gulf carriers, and to North America by the resurgent US airlines. Its long-haul operation is a premium brand, commanding higher fares than rivals - even though the average age of the 747s that form the backbone of its intercontinental fleet is 20 years.

British Airways also has the benefit of the majority of slots at Heathrow, the world’s most constrained airport, which would enable its long-haul network to prosper even if inflight standards were lower. But against that advantage must be weighed the threat posed on short-haul routes by Europe’s two budget heavyweights, Ryanair and easyJet.

In an intensely price-sensitive market, BA seeks a premium for its “Euro Traveller” inflight product. BA promises: “We offer you a snack and a bar service, and on some longer flights you’ll be offered more substantial refreshments.” What does that mean in practice? Mostly, that you and I subsidise the excessive drinking of our next-door neighbour who seems to need a couple of G&Ts at breakfast time, while unfortunate cabin crew are obliged to hand out microscopic “snack packs” or unappetising sandwiches that they wouldn’t dream of serving to guests at home.

Across at easyJet, meanwhile, inflight catering is a revenue stream rather than a cost, selling handsomely profitable mezze packs (£4.50) or pots of couscous and lentil (£2.80). Not tempted? Bring your own on board from Pret a Manger. Or see if you can survive for a couple of hours without eating, and then have a decent dinner in Nice, Barcelona or Amsterdam.

Through their air fares, BA passengers are currently and involuntarily paying for stuff they don’t really want. The opportunity to pay for decent dishes can’t come soon enough. Already, if you happen to be on a short-haul BA “code-share” flight, operated by Aer Lingus, Iberia or Vueling, you have to pay to eat and drink, just as you do in real life at ground level. We're ready for BA itself to, if you will forgive the phrase, cut the crap wrap. And one day, perhaps not too long from now, we will wonder what took the airline so long.