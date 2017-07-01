At 6.49am this morning, around 100 passengers who had booked on British Airways from Heathrow to Brussels departed from Terminal 5 on a much more luxurious aircraft than they expected.

Rather than one of BA’s Airbus A320 jets, seating 177, they were aboard a Qatar Airways plane of the same type — but with one-quarter fewer seats.

Economy passengers were able to enjoy extra legroom and seatback TVs with on-demand movies and music.

Up to a dozen passengers who paid the BA Club Europe fare and were expecting the usual high-density seating could instead lounge around in “deep reclining seats” for the 45-minute flight.

Change gear: a Qatar Airways Airbus A320 in Brussels, preparing to fly to Heathrow for British Airways (Hazel Gulliver )

The plane is one of nine that British Airways has borrowed from its part-owner in Doha. The aircraft and crews have been idle since Qatar Airways was banned from flying to a number of its Gulf neighbours.

Later today, passengers to Nice, Munich and Madrid will try the Qatar Airways experience on the first day of a 16-day strike by Mixed Fleet cabin crew working for BA at Heathrow.

After 26 previous strike days so far this year, British Airways and Unite have reached agreement on pay. But this 16-day strike is over what the union says are “punitive sanctions” — the removal of bonus payments and staff travel concessions — against 1,400 members who took part in previous strikes.

The Unite union objects to the deal with Doha on safety and human rights grounds, but for British Airways the unexpected availability of aircraft is ideal.

With Qatar Airways flying around 30 services a day, the arrangement allows BA to guarantee that no short-haul flights will be affected.

Two long-haul round trips will be cancelled today, both flights to the Gulf and back: one to Muscat in Oman, the other to Doha. The Doha flight is cancelled all week, with passengers transferred to Qatar Airways. Abuja is another cancellation tomorrow.

Even though BA says 99.5 per cent of flights will operate, the strike will affect the airline’s earnings. While the total number of cancellations is likely to amount to an average of only five flights a day, some passengers will book on different airlines at the first sign of uncertainty. In particular business travellers, who are so important to BA, may move to rivals’ services.