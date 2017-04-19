One of Britain’s five busiest railway stations closed completely for the evening rush hour. No trains are currently able to run into or out of London Euston due to a fire next to the track near South Hampstead, two miles outside the terminus.

The fire caused a power cut which affected the station and signalling system.

“Network Rail has engineers on site trying to restore services as soon as possible,” said London Midland, which runs commuter and some longer-distance services from Euston.

“Train services running from Euston to the West Midlands and North West will be cancelled, delayed or revised,” read an email to passengers. “Some stations between London Euston and Stafford will not be served.”

Virgin Trains, which runs services to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow, said: “Due to an ongoing incident that Network Rail are examining, all services in and out of Euston have been suspended.

“Customers are able to use alternative routes where available but are advised to check before travelling.”

Other train operators, including East Midlands Trains, Chiltern Railways, Virgin Trains East Coast, Northern, Transpennine Express and Great Western Railway “are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice,” according to Virgin.

London Midland has also agreed that its tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Trains, Chiltern Railways and Cross Country, though it says: “The advice is to avoid travelling on these routes if possible.”

Disruption is likely to continue until the end of services around midnight. London Underground services did not call at Euston in order to ease crowding.

To make matters worse, the Circle Line of the London Underground was closed and other services disrupted because of a signal failure at Earl's Court.

During a normal afternoon and evening, around 70,000 passengers would be expected to travel through Euston.

The British Transport Police Federation tweeted: “Euston station shut no trains running North, overheads down. Well done BTP Euston assisting with crowds of disgruntled passengers.”