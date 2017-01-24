More than 80 flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled due to freezing fog. The cancellations take the total grounded by poor visibility at the airport over two days to around 230, affecting an estimated 25,000 passengers.

British Airways, which has the majority of slots at Heathrow, has cancelled 60 short-haul flights, including multiple departures to Aberdeen, Basel, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Munich and Nice.

The airline said: “Following a second day of poor forecast weather, we have once again agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to slightly reduce our flight schedules at Heathrow on Tuesday.

“For safety reasons, Air Traffic Control has to allow greater space between landing aircraft in fog and this will mean a reduced number of aircraft being allowed to land each hour at Heathrow.

“As well as slightly reducing our Heathrow flight schedule, other flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day.

“We are sorry for the difficulties caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.”

BA’s partner, Aer Lingus, has grounded eight flights: four to and from Dublin, plus round-trips from Belfast and Cork.

Lufthansa and its Eurowings subsidiary have cancelled six flights, to and from Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich. SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Swiss and the Dutch airline KLM have also axed departures.

The airport said: “Foggy weather across London and the South East is expected on Tuesday 24 January and some passengers may experience disruption to their journey as a result.

“Heathrow advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected.”

Problems were compounded by high winds in the north-east US, which has led to cancellations from Boston and New York.

The only runway in the world that has more flights than Heathrow’s pair is at Gatwick, which is also experiencing problems. The airport said: “Fog across the South East and Europe is causing delays and some cancellations to flights to and from Gatwick. Please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport.”

Although BA warned about the risk of further disruption at London City after many flights were cancelled on Monday, most flights to and from the Docklands airport are operating without problem.