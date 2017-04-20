Singapore from London for £180 one-way: that is the offer from the low-cost airline Norwegian as it continues its long-haul expansion.

The latest route will connect Gatwick with Changi airport in Singapore from 28 September.

The outbound flight takes 12 hours 45 minutes, with a mid-morning departure from Gatwick and a dawn arrival in Singapore. The inbound leg, which takes an hour longer, is a daytime service.

A fare comparison by The Independent for the first day of the new service, returning a week later, found fares of £474 on British Airways and £499 on Singapore Airlines, compared with £380 on Norwegian.

The basic price for the Norwegian flight does not include meals or luggage.

Premium fares costing £700 outbound, £630 inbound, include lounge access, more legroom, meals and baggage.

A new “Norwegian UK” subsidiary, based at Gatwick, will operate the service. The offshoot was set up to allow the Oslo-based airline to access bilateral traffic rights.

The airline’s chief executive, Bjorn Kjos, said: “Adding Singapore to our growing UK network will give passengers even more choice for affordable, quality travel to a range of global destinations.”

Stewart Wingate, the chief executive of Gatwick, said: “As our 50-strong world route network expands, so too does Gatwick’s reputation on the global stage as a strong, dependable option for international travel.”

The airline will run only four flights a week, compared with two daily on British Airways and four daily on Singapore Airlines to and from Heathrow.