Twenty years ago, a holiday was truly a holiday – the only way we could be contacted was via the hotel reception’s switchboard, and our nearest and dearest would only use that in an absolute emergency.

Now, our phone calls and emails catch up with us wherever we are in the world and the lure of the internet is often too strong to resist. But with another seven weeks of political grandstanding until the snap general election on 8 June, the idea of escaping the news cycle with a digital detox is more attractive than ever. For those who really want to check out, here’s where to check in.

1. Browsing out in the Beacons

These futuristic-looking pods are great for getting back to basics ( Argoed Barns)

It might look high tech, but this geodesic dome, part of Argoed Barns glamping site in the Brecon Beacons National Park in south Wales, is totally off grid. You won’t even find a bath plug here. There is a brass bed with goose down topper though, a wood-burning stove and the ultimate picture window with a 5m panoramic view of the Black Mountains. Leave your phone and laptop at home, but don’t forget to pack the candles and matches. Doubles from £120, room only. argoedbarns.co.uk

2. A very detached house in the Highlands

The Scottish Highlands provide the perfect escape from modern life ( Sykes Cottages)

Tucked away in a remote corner of the Scottish Highlands is this idyllic three-bedroom, two bathroom fisherman’s cottage just steps from the water’s edge and a six-mile trek to the nearest pub and shops. There is no chance of your phone ringing or your email pinging here as it’s part of Sykes Cottages’ JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) collection, which offers the chance to escape from the digital world and immerse yourself in nature. Salmon and trout fishing trips can be organised and on dry land you can look out for stags and deer. Whole cottage sleeping five from £384 for a week, self-catering. sykescottages.co.uk

3. Clock off at Herm Island

Detox packages take place on the tiny island of Herm (White House Hotel)

Forget email – you won’t even be able to check the time at the only hotel on Herm. There are no clocks, TVs or telephones at the White House Hotel and you won’t find a car or bicycle on this tiny Channel Island either. The hotel runs tech-free retreats where mobiles are dropped off at reception on arrival and you’re encouraged to embrace mindfulness, practice yoga and gaze at the stars. Two-night inner detox packages from £295 per person, half-board. herm.com

4. Leave the herd for a Somerset shepherd’s hut

Stay in a Somerset shepherd's hut for the ultimate rustic break ( Dimpsey )

The only tweet to reach you at this luxury shepherd’s hut at the foot of the Blackdown Hills will be from the birds. Your hosts will fill a vintage picnic basket to order and you can spend the day exploring the surrounding area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, arriving back to the hut at dusk to step into the wood-fired hot tub to gaze at the stars. Doubles from £125, B&B (including a welcome tea tray). dimpsey.co.uk

5. Check in to Italy for a digital detox

Guests to It's Time To log Off's retreat in Puglia leave phones at the door (It’s Time to Log Off)

An eighteenth century masseria surrounded by olive, fig, cherry and almond trees in the Puglia countryside is the setting for It’s Time to Log Off’s digital detox retreat. You literally switch off on arrival, when mobiles, tablets, laptops, Kindles and Fitbits are confiscated. You’ll spend your time instead learning mindfulness, taking part in yoga classes and enjoying bike rides and leisurely walks down to the beach. The seven-night retreat takes place in May and October from £870 per person, full board. itstimetologoff.com

6. Leave the beaten track for a French yurt

Everybody yurts: These digs can only be reached by snowshoe in winter ( AirBnb )

Log off and take to the hills – or the Alps to be precise. This yurt in the Rhone-Alpes is so remote that in the winter months you have to don skis or snow shoes to reach it. The fantastic 360-degree views across the Baujus mountains make it worth the journey, however. And the wood-burning stove will ensure that, once inside, you’ll feel toasty whatever the weather. From £66, room only. airbnb.co.uk

7. Stick to the bear necessities in Canada

Go grizzly spotting in the Canadian wilderness (Sean Scott)

There isn't wifi or a mobile signal at Knight Inlet Lodge, a series of floating cabins on the longest fjord in British Columbia and one of the best bear spotting locations in the world. But with a programme of wildlife tours offering the chance to get up close with seals, sea lions, dolphins, mink, killer whales and, of course, grizzly bears, who needs screen time? From CAD $1,180 (£685) per person for a two-night all-inclusive package. knightinletlodge.com

8. Flag up your needs in the Grenadines

Guests staying at Petit St Vincent use flags to communicate with staff (Petit St Vincent)

Beach villas in the tropical island resort of Petit St Vincent in the Grenadines might come with air conditioning, a Nespresso machine and Bose ipod dock, but you won’t find a telephone, TV or wifi. Instead, you raise a flag to order room service, transportation or lunch on the beach. A week costs from £3,585 per person, all-inclusive, including flights and transfers. tropicbreeze.co.uk

9. Swap Amazon for The Amazon

Get up close to nature at Amazon Planet (Amazon Planet)

There’ll be no online shopping opportunities at Amazon Planet in the Upper Amazon. The telephone signal is sporadic and there is no internet in the bungalows dotted around the lodge with views over the forest and river. But you’ll find plenty to keep you busy while offline. You can spot jaguars, jungle cats, macaws, tapirs and monkeys in the rescue centre or explore the Taricaya turtle conservation project. Doubles from £195, all-inclusive. booking.com

10. Cut yourself off at Cape Horn

Escape civilisation with a cruise to Cape Horn (Australis)

Set sail to the southernmost tip of South America, Cape Horn, to explore one of the most unspoilt landscapes on earth. On board the Stella Australis cruise liner there is no wifi and there’s no mobile signal in the region either. No one will disturb you as you sail through Glacier Alley and disembark to visit to Wulaia Bay, Alberto de Agostini National Park and Magdalena Island, home to the Magellanic penguin colony. The seven-night cruise costs from $2,366 (£1,908) per person, all-inclusive. australis.com

11. Surf the waves not the web

Say goodbye to emails and phone signal on the tiny Fijian island of Qamea ( Maqai Beach Eco Surf Resort )

If you want to discover a part of the world that Starbucks hasn’t, head to the tiny Fijian island of Qamea. At The Maqai Beach Eco Surf Resort life isn’t hectic enough to need a caffeine boost – your phone will get no reception and emails can’t reach you. Sandwiched between rainforest and an icing sugar-soft sandy beach edged by coral reefs, you wouldn’t want anything to distract from the snorkelling, diving, fishing and surfing anyway. Doubles from £76, all-inclusive. booking.com