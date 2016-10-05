  1. Travel
In pictures: 100 years of the Trans-Siberian Railway

A century after it opened, Russia's most famous trainline is still going strong

lakebaikal4783.jpg
The train at Lake Baikal Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

Perhaps the world's most iconic train journey, the Trans-Siberian Railway connects Moscow with the far-eastern edge of Russia, with branch lines heading off to Mongolia and China. And this month marks 100 years since the final section was opened, in October 2016, after years of construction.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a gallery of images of the railway, from archive pictures taken during its construction to shots of the luxurious trains you can take today, and the sights you can spot along the way.

  • 1/13

    The Trans-Siberian sets off from Moscow's Yaroslavsky station

    Shutterstock

  • 2/13

    The railway under construction, circa 1903

    Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  • 3/13

    The luxurious way to do the Trans-Siberian, aboard the Golden Eagle

    Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

  • 4/13

    The more budget-friendly way to take the train

    Julie Laurent/Flickr

  • 5/13

    The Russian town of Irkutsk

    Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

  • 6/13

    Travellers can stock up on groceries at stations en route

    Michael Chu/Flickr

  • 7/13

    A bridge over Lake Baikal

    Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

  • 8/13

    Vladivostock, where the Trans-Siberian line ends

    Shutterstock

  • 9/13

    Lenin looms large over Ulan Ude, Russia - part of the Trans-Mongolian route

    Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

  • 10/13

    Mongolian ger tents

    Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

  • 11/13

    On board

    visueelamusement/Flickr

  • 12/13

    Beijing Railway Station, at the end of the Trans-Mongolian line

    Shutterstock

  • 13/13

    Two steam locomotives that travelled the route, circa 1955

    Three Lions/Getty Images

The Trans-Siberian Railway crosses eight time zones and 9,288km as it makes its way from the Russian capital, through the rugged interior, all the way to the eastern city of Vladivostok. However, many travellers choose to take the route that splits off at Ulan Ude in southern Russia, chugging through Mongolia and onwards to Beijing – this is the Trans-Mongolian line, which was completed in the 1950s.

