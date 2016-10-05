In pictures: 100 years of the Trans-Siberian Railway

Perhaps the world's most iconic train journey, the Trans-Siberian Railway connects Moscow with the far-eastern edge of Russia, with branch lines heading off to Mongolia and China. And this month marks 100 years since the final section was opened, in October 2016, after years of construction.

To celebrate, we’ve put together a gallery of images of the railway, from archive pictures taken during its construction to shots of the luxurious trains you can take today, and the sights you can spot along the way.

100 years of the Trans-Siberian Railway







1/13 The Trans-Siberian sets off from Moscow's Yaroslavsky station Shutterstock

2/13 The railway under construction, circa 1903 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3/13 The luxurious way to do the Trans-Siberian, aboard the Golden Eagle Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

4/13 The more budget-friendly way to take the train Julie Laurent/Flickr

5/13 The Russian town of Irkutsk Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

6/13 Travellers can stock up on groceries at stations en route Michael Chu/Flickr

7/13 A bridge over Lake Baikal Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

8/13 Vladivostock, where the Trans-Siberian line ends Shutterstock

9/13 Lenin looms large over Ulan Ude, Russia - part of the Trans-Mongolian route Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

10/13 Mongolian ger tents Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

11/13 On board visueelamusement/Flickr

12/13 Beijing Railway Station, at the end of the Trans-Mongolian line Shutterstock

13/13 Two steam locomotives that travelled the route, circa 1955 Three Lions/Getty Images

The Trans-Siberian Railway crosses eight time zones and 9,288km as it makes its way from the Russian capital, through the rugged interior, all the way to the eastern city of Vladivostok. However, many travellers choose to take the route that splits off at Ulan Ude in southern Russia, chugging through Mongolia and onwards to Beijing – this is the Trans-Mongolian line, which was completed in the 1950s.