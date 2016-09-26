  1. Travel
'Just a load of old rocks': The world's most disappointing tourist attractions according to TripAdvisor

Whether it's Stonehenge or the Golden Gate Bridge, no visitor sight is to everybody's taste

stonehenge-getty.jpg
One TripAdvisor user suggests buying a burger over visiting Stonehenge Getty Images

The users of TripAdvisor can be a harsh bunch, especially when it comes to iconic tourist attractions. Though most of the world’s travel icons, whether it’s Big Ben or the Eiffel Tower, have high average scores on the review website, you will always find a handful who weren’t satisfied with their visitor experience.

Of course, some have legitimate complaints about aspects such as pricing, accessibility or overcrowding, but others have more... abstract gripes. Whether it’s those who are disappointed that the Statue of Liberty is "smaller than expected", those who make variations of the sentiment “it’s a bridge”, “it’s a statue”, “it’s a rock” etc, or the reviewer who complained of his fellow traveller’s gas at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris – some visitors simply can’t be pleased.

Big Ben, London

big-ben-uk-elections.jpg
Big Ben apparently looks better online (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
big-ben3.jpg

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

goldengate.jpg
'Pointless': the Golden Gate Bridge (Getty Images )
golden-gate2.jpg

Eiffel Tower, Paris

eiffel-tower.jpg
The Eiffel Tower is supposedly not as good as the UK alternative (Franck Fife/AFP)
eiffel-tower1.jpg

Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia

pg-25-uluru-3-getty.jpg
Uluru is visited by over 250,000 people each year - most are more impressed than the chap below (Getty Images)
uluru2.jpg

Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

sistine-chapel-afp.jpg
Not as special as expected: the Sistine Chapel (AFP/Getty Images)
sistine1.jpg

Arc de Triomphe, Paris

arc-de-triomphe-paris.jpg
One 'overweight' user wasn't keen on climbing the Arc de Triomphe (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
triomphe1.jpg

Stonehenge, Wiltshire

druidsstone.jpg
Perhaps Stonehenge is more interesting in the company of druids (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
stonehenge1.jpg

