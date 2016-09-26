The users of TripAdvisor can be a harsh bunch, especially when it comes to iconic tourist attractions. Though most of the world’s travel icons, whether it’s Big Ben or the Eiffel Tower, have high average scores on the review website, you will always find a handful who weren’t satisfied with their visitor experience.

Of course, some have legitimate complaints about aspects such as pricing, accessibility or overcrowding, but others have more... abstract gripes. Whether it’s those who are disappointed that the Statue of Liberty is "smaller than expected", those who make variations of the sentiment “it’s a bridge”, “it’s a statue”, “it’s a rock” etc, or the reviewer who complained of his fellow traveller’s gas at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris – some visitors simply can’t be pleased.

Big Ben, London

Big Ben apparently looks better online (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)





Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

'Pointless': the Golden Gate Bridge (Getty Images )





Eiffel Tower, Paris

The Eiffel Tower is supposedly not as good as the UK alternative (Franck Fife/AFP)





Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia

Uluru is visited by over 250,000 people each year - most are more impressed than the chap below (Getty Images)





Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

Not as special as expected: the Sistine Chapel (AFP/Getty Images)





Arc de Triomphe, Paris

One 'overweight' user wasn't keen on climbing the Arc de Triomphe (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)





Stonehenge, Wiltshire

Perhaps Stonehenge is more interesting in the company of druids (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)