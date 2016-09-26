The users of TripAdvisor can be a harsh bunch, especially when it comes to iconic tourist attractions. Though most of the world’s travel icons, whether it’s Big Ben or the Eiffel Tower, have high average scores on the review website, you will always find a handful who weren’t satisfied with their visitor experience.
Of course, some have legitimate complaints about aspects such as pricing, accessibility or overcrowding, but others have more... abstract gripes. Whether it’s those who are disappointed that the Statue of Liberty is "smaller than expected", those who make variations of the sentiment “it’s a bridge”, “it’s a statue”, “it’s a rock” etc, or the reviewer who complained of his fellow traveller’s gas at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris – some visitors simply can’t be pleased.
Big Ben, London
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
Eiffel Tower, Paris
Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia
Sistine Chapel, Vatican City
Arc de Triomphe, Paris
Stonehenge, Wiltshire
