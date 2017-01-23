One hundred flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled because of fog at Europe’s busiest airport. Dozens more are delayed by an hour or more, with the likelihood of more cancellations as operations are further disrupted.

British Airways has cancelled 80 flights so far, mostly domestic services or short European hops - though links to and from Athens, Moscow and St Petersburg have also been grounded by the fog.

Other airlines have cancelled around 20 short-haul flights, with Aer Lingus and KLM each cancelling four flights to and from their hubs at Dublin and Amsterdam respectively. Lufthansa, Swiss and SAS Scandinavian Airlines are also affected.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Foggy weather across the South East has reduced visibility at Heathrow. As a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today. Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected."

More than 10,000 passengers have so far been affected. While long-haul schedules have so far been protected, the long delays on many arriving flights mean thousands of connecting passengers will have their journey plans wrecked.

BA said: “We have agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to slightly reduce our flight schedules at Heathrow.

“For safety reasons Air Traffic Control has to allow greater space between landing aircraft in fog and this will mean a reduced number of aircraft being allowed to land each hour at Heathrow.

“We are sorry for the difficulties caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.”





The number of BA cancellations at Heathrow due to today’s fog is higher than the number grounded by five days of strikes by some cabin crew based at the airport; the latest stoppage ended on Saturday.

More than 30 flights serving London City airport have been cancelled because of fog, with CityJet, Flybe, Luxair and Swiss among the airlines affected. BA’s business-class-only arrival from New York was diverted to Gatwick, with flights from Bremen, Billund and Rotterdam also landing at other airports.

Passengers whose journeys are seriously disrupted are entitled to meals and accommodation until the airline can get them to their destination. They are entitled to be flown on rival carriers’ services if that is the fastest way to complete their trip. But they will not be paid compensation under European rules.