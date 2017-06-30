The temptation to escape Britain’s unpredictable – or downright nasty – weather is too strong to resist come July. If you haven’t yet sorted out anything for the school holidays, or simply fancy getting away for a few days, get inspired by these sunny destinations. And it’s not too soon to start planning ahead for hot-weather getaways in October.

Lake Bled is beautiful in both summer and winter ( Getty Images)

Go now

Slovenia

Catch two of Slovenia’s most exquisite sights on a two-centre holiday. Start in Lake Bled, whose magical medieval castle and island church are quite otherworldly in their beauty. Then continue to the delightful capital, Ljubljana, where you can join in the fun during the city’s summertime cultural festival. Regent Holidays (regent-holidays.co.uk) has a six-night package departing 16 July for £860pp. The price includes flights, transfers, three or four-star accommodation and breakfast.

Mallorca

Tucked in a small bay just east of the Mondrago Natural Park on Mallorca’s south-eastern coast is the pretty village of Porto Petro. Among the handful of hotels in the bay is the family-focused five-star Blau Privilege PortoPetro Beach Resort & Spa, which includes indoor and outdoor pools, a kids’ club, watersports and beach access. Classic Collection (classic-collection.co.uk) has seven nights’ B&B for two adults and two children in a junior suite with a sea view for £4,589 in total, including flights and transfers, departing 24 July.

Chill out on the coast of Mallorca ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Quebec

While Canada celebrates its 150th birthday in July, Montreal is having its own party to mark the city’s 375th anniversary. Combine a visit to Quebec’s biggest city with a few days in the provincial capital in this twin-centre holiday with Canadian Sky (canadiansky.co.uk). After three days in Montreal, take the train to 17th-century Quebec City and spend two nights in this handsome fortified city. The price of £1,429 includes flights, accommodation and return train travel, departing 8 July.

French Alps

Avoid the Riviera crowds and fill up on fresh, clean Alpine air that’s still pleasantly warm. Samoëns in the Grand Massif area of the French Alps is full of charm – so much so that it’s France’s only summer/winter resort to be listed as a historic monument. Take to the hills on a bike or on foot for an activity holiday with Peak Retreats (peakretreats.co.uk), or just relax by the village’s nearby lakes and rivers. A seven-night self-catering holiday in a two-bedroom apartment at the luxury La Reine des Prés residence costs £1,142, based on four people sharing, and including Eurotunnel crossings.

Head to Quebec to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Book now for October

Greece

Summer lingers longer in Meganisi on Greece’s Ionian side. The sea will have had a summer’s worth of heat, and the island slips into a mellow mood. Grab a group of six for a week in the stylish three-bedroom Villa Aleka, which has a pool and is just a 10-minute walk from the little port of Spilia. A week’s self-catering with GIC the Villa Collection (gicthevillacollection.com) from 1 October costs £692pp based on six sharing, or £992pp if it’s just for two. The price includes flights and transfers.

Samoens in summer is ideal for hiking and mountain biking ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Rajasthan

The route of India’s “Golden Triangle” is a well-trodden one as people go from the Taj Mahal to Jaipur to Udaipur. Once you’ve seen the sights, slow the pace down by spending a few days in the countryside. Transindus (transindus.co.uk) offers a 14-day tour that includes a laid-back spell in Deogarh as well as Delhi, Jaipur and Udaipur. The price of £2,795pp includes flights, transfers, internal train travel, guides, B&B accommodation and some meals, for departures throughout October.

Sicily

Sicily’s searing heat calms down a bit by the time October arrives, making it an excellent time to explore the island’s western towns and Greek ruins by bicycle. Inntravel (inntravel.co.uk) has a seven-night self-guided holiday that includes visits to the Greek temple at Segesta, the hilltop village of Erice and the chance to unwind with wine-tastings at the Sirignano Wine Resort. Costing from £1,395pp, the holiday includes breakfast, most dinners, bike hire, hotel-to-hotel luggage transfers and maps. Flights and airport transfers are extra.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk