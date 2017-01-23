This stunning 'hotel room' in the Swiss Alps has no walls

From a lodge sculpted from ice to one made from metal sheets, there are an infinite number of offbeat hotels that re-think the traditional B&B.

One open-air hotel, called Null Stern, eliminates walls and a roof altogether. Located in the middle of the Swiss Alps, it only features a bed with linens.

In German, the hotel's name translates to "zero stars."

"The star is not the hotel but each guest," the hotel's co-founder, Daniel Charbonnier, tells Business Insider. "We got rid of all the walls, and the only thing left is you and your experience."

Null Stern launched in July 2016, and it's already booked through the end of 2017, he says. Since demand is so high, the team is now working with tourist agencies to build more Null Stern beds in another popular region of Switzerland.

Take a look at its first "hotel."

Located 6,463 feet above sea level, Null Stern sits in the middle of the Swiss Alps. It costs about $210 a night.

To install the bed on the mountains, a construction crew flattened the land.

The hotel has no walls, roof, or bathroom — only a queen bed with a pair of nightstands and lamps. A public bathroom is about a five-minute walk down the mountain, Charbonnier says.

It offers panoramic of the mountains and the stars at night. "Switzerland becomes the hotel," he says.

But like a normal hotel, room service (in the form of a personal butler) comes to guests.

He stays in a nearby cabin, which is where he gets dressed ...

... and prepares guests' meals, including dinner and breakfast in bed.

Fortunately, if there's bad weather then guests can cancel their reservations last-minute.

If you'd like to stay a night, reach out to Null Stern here.

