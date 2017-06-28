The 17 most inclusive cities in Europe

Europe is incredibly diverse, and it can be hard to know where to go — or where to live, if you're considering a move.

Savills Investment Management (Savills IM) has released a list of the 40 most dynamic cities in Europe based on a number of factors that contribute to long-term wealth, economic growth, and positive population trends.

130 cities were chosen for the complete survey, which included all European capitals, as well as all cities with a minimum metropolitan area of 250,000 inhabitants, and positive forecasted population growth.

The cities were then measured on innovation, inspiration, inclusion, interconnection, investment, and infrastructure.

Scroll down to see a list of the 17 most innovative, inspiring, and inclusive cities in Europe, ranked in ascending order.

17. Barcelona, Spain

The capital of Catalonia and home to La Rambla, one of Europe's most famous streets. The Spanish city is famous for its beautiful Gaudí architecture

16. Lausanne, Switzerland

Located in the heart of Europe, Lausanne ranks number one for foreign-born population and number three for number of foreign university students

15. Basel, Switzerland

Located on the Rhine River in northwest Switzerland, close to the borders with France and Germany, Basel is the country's third most populous city

14. Oxford, England

Oxford is helped by a strong and developed university presence and scores particularly highly in individual engagement in community-organised, arts-related activities

13. Oslo, Norway

Oslo is the capital of Norway, which was ranked number one in the OECD's 2016 Better Life Index. The majority of Norway's population benefit from paid jobs, a high level of education, and long average life spans





12. Vienna, Austria

Vienna scores fourth in terms of interconnectivity, which takes into account both current and future transport links

11. Madrid, Spain

The city takes the top spot for number of railway stations and ranks fifth in terms of interconnectivity overall. There are less transport projects planned in Madrid compared to the top four cities ranked by this measure

10. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich scores highly for wealth and consumer spending indicators. The population is forecasted to grow, and the Swiss city ranks in the top 20 for commercial real estate investment activity

9. Edinburgh, Scotland

Historically part of Midlothian, the city has long been a centre of education, particularly in the fields of medicine, Scots law, literature, science, and engineering. The University of Edinburgh is now one of four universities in the city

8. Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm has strong forecasted growth in its urban population and ranks well for government infrastructure





7. Dublin, Ireland

Dublin scores particularly highly on population diversity and grassroots community activity

6. Munich, Germany

Munich is the number one patent-generating city. Its commercial real estate investment market is well-established, it benefits from relatively high wealth, and ranks third in Europe for consumer spending per capita

5. Berlin, Germany

Berlin ranks among the top five European cities for real estate investment. It also scores highly for transport infrastructure, social media, and cafés





4. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Amsterdam is an active innovator, ranking third for density of start-ups. The city also scores highly for activities related to technology and enterprise

3. Cambridge, England

Cambridge is a city of driven innovators, taking the number one spot for start-up intensity and transference of ideas. The city is undergoing several large infrastructure projects relative to its size, with large housing development projects underway to the north and south of the city

2. Paris, France

Paris scores highly for infrastructure, with a large urban population and good digital connectivity. With the Grand Paris infrastructure project, the Paris of the future promises to be slicker to navigate

1. London, England

Savills IM has officially crowned London the most dynamic city in Europe. It ranks highest for infrastructure, innovation, interconnection, and investment, and second for inclusion and inspiration





