Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham

Raise a mug of glühwein in Brum, at the largest Christmas market outside Germany. It hosts wooden stalls selling toys, decorations and gifts, as well as German food and drink. This year for the first time, the market will run over the whole Christmas period.

Until 29 December; birmingham.gov.uk

Christkindelmarkt, Leeds

Held each year in the city’s Millennium Square, Leeds’ expansive effort features more than 40 stalls decked out in fairy lights, as well as a Christmas carousel. New for this year are daily music performances and a weekly children’s show on the open-air stage. Youngsters can also check out the Santa’s Breakfast on Sunday mornings (book in advance) while grownups can enjoy a tipple at the new Ski Hutte chalet-style bar.

Until 18 December; visitleeds.co.uk

Leeds festive market (Getty Images)

Manchester Christmas Markets

Manchester has 10 markets dotted around the city centre, with more than 300 stalls in total. Fuel up with anything from goulash to paella and hog roast before picking up arts and crafts on Exchange Street, French treats on King Street or German specialities in St Ann’s Square.

Until 21 December; manchester.gov.uk

Festive gifts in Manchester (Getty Images)

Christmas Markets, Edinburgh

The Scottish capital hosts two very different markets. The European Christmas Market is where you’ll find classic wooden stalls selling all the usual festive fare. The Scottish Market, meanwhie, is a patriotic affair where you can get a taste of Scotland’s best gifts and gastronomy.

European Christmas Market until 7 January, Scottish Market until 24 December; edinburghschristmas.com

Edinburgh's European Christmas Market (Getty Images)

Winchester Christmas Market

Fairy lights and wooden chalets line the grounds of the city’s cathedral, with a hand-picked selection of vendors selling one-off gifts, jewellery and crafts, along with festive food. Save some time to head out on to the ice rink.

Until 20 December; winchester-cathedral.org.uk