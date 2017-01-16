It's a real trooper who offers to comb the UK in search of its 12 best spas. But I did it, and here's my verdict.

The Scarlet, Cornwall

Adults-only The Scarlet boasts a holistic spa with beach views that makes for a truly relaxing getaway. The hanging pods and tented spa look really unique, and the hot tubs overlooking the surf aren't too shoddy either.

Treatments from £55

Ragdale Hall, Leicestershire

More Waitrose than Harrods, this destination spa offers great quality with a reasonable price tag and exceptional customer service delivered by friendly, down-to-earth staff. Set among rolling hills, the red-brick country house boasts a mammoth thermal spa, an outstanding restaurant and tonnes of chill-out areas, both inside and out. Unpretentious, casual and utterly relaxing.

Treatments from £28

Chewton Glen, New Forest

The hydropool steals the show here – it’s seriously huge and utterly fabulous. The rest of this sumptuous spa isn’t short on space either and includes a large indoor swimming pool, aromatherapy saunas, crystal steam room, outdoor whirlpool and a great pool bar with buffet. Stay the night if you can – the spa is just one part of this luxurious country-house retreat.

Treatments from £28

Hang out in one of The Scarlet's suspended pods

Grayshott Health Spa, Surrey

One of the few remaining old-school health farms, this should not be top of your list if you want a relaxing day of massage, finished off by champagne at the bar. Instead, this independently owned spa focuses on health, wellness and recuperation programmes, aiming to send you away properly cleansed and detoxed – in other words, a proper health MOT.

Treatments from £35

Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, County Durham

Forget the usual generic global brands – this spa (one of the biggest in the north-east) focuses on natural, organic and extremely high-quality products, including Sundara, Ytsara and ishga. Offers pool with massage stations, hammam and Jacuzzi, outdoor hot tubs, sanarium with crystal light therapy, just to name a few, and we like the informal service too.

Treatments from £65

Grayshott is the place for a proper health MOT

Centerparcs Aqua Sana, Bedfordshire

Centerparcs might not be top of your list for a spa break, but this one should be, especially if you’re after value for money. Boasting six spas – Fire & Ice, Mineral & Gemstone, Blossom, Herbal, Sensory and Salt – each one has multi-sensory experience rooms that are just as good, if not better, than in many five-star spas. And there’s also an infinity pool, zen garden, café bar and some imaginative treatments, all set within a forest location.

Treatments from £29

Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire

You’ve probably seen this hotel’s striking white mansion house in the movies (Bridget Jones and James Bond, among others) and although the Pavilion Spa building is less imposing, it’s no less luxurious, making for an indulgent experience with treatments from highly experienced therapists. Plus, there’s a gorgeous new spa garden and the food in the café is memorable; think grilled sea bream and goat’s cheese, fig and red onion marmalade salad.

Treatments from £45

Stoke Park's new spa garden is great for relaxation

One Spa, Edinburgh

The wow factor from this four-level-split spa (part of the Sheraton Grand Hotel) comes from both the rooftop hydropool and the seven different heat and water experiences. Give yourself at least a couple of hours to try them out and if you’ve still got time, squeeze in an ESPA treatment.

Treatments from £40

Stobo Castle, Peebleshire

Nestled in the Scottish Borders, this arguably boasts the most magical and picturesque spot of all the spas in our roundup and is frequently named "Best Spa in Scotland." The bedrooms are beautifully decorated and there’s a whopping 80 treatments to choose from. Facilities include three outdoor hot tubs, crystal steam rooms and an "infinity ozone pool" (free from chemicals, such as chlorine) with glass walls.

Treatments from £15

Chewton Glen's impressive hydro pool in the New Forest

The Forum Spa, Celtic Manor, Wales

A surprisingly serene spa given the vastness of the hotel, this one boasts constantly updated treatments, among the latest of which is the fabulous Signature Couples Candle Ritual Massage. Staff are friendly, the facilities are impressive and with the hotel’s 330 rooms, several restaurants and award-winning golf among the seemingly infinite activities, it’s easy to make a weekend of it.

Treatments from £46

Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire

Located in the hotel’s 18th-century, converted stable block, this spa has magnificent facilities and we particularly like the quaint outside area including vitality pool – perfect on a warm day. Even the changing rooms are lavish (beautifully finished with oak and every need catered for). We tried their new signature treatment, The Hampshire Herbal Massage, which cleverly incorporates local herbs.

Treatments from £60

Pennyhill Park has won a number of spa awards

Pennyhill Park, Surrey

There’s a long and impressive list of top spa awards for this 45,000 square foot retreat, which is set in 123 acres of Surrey parkland. We particularly like the heated ceramic relaxation beds, massage chairs, experience showers, herbal saunas, steam, ice cave, a Laconium and indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs. Their new Deeply Nourishing Gold Facial is incredible.

Treatments from £55