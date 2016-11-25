Stop using Black Friday as an excuse to laugh at the poor

Black Friday is an interesting time to observe the gaps between the well off and the “Jams” (that’s families that are 'just about managing') in our society. Newspapers and websites publish articles explaining where and how to get the best deals, swiftly followed by picture compilations of queues down the road, crushes to get into shops and people fighting over the last flatscreen TV with 50 per cent off its original price.

Shoppers are told exactly where to go and how to get the best deals – and then laughed at by the nation’s voyeurs for partaking in this retail version of the Hunger Games.

This isn’t about pointing out the onward march of consumerism, it’s about mocking those who participate. Of course many of Black Friday’s middle class “savvy shoppers” are just there for a seasonable bargain, but the annual event is more important to those who finally have the chance to buy “essentials”, and the odd luxury, at a price they can actually afford.

Our society is extremely superficial. Who has the biggest TV, the smartest house, the best clothes? We are pitted into competition against one another to be “the best”, but the best is judged almost entirely by what we have. If you have little money, it’s impossible to compete.

Will Brits ditch the high street on Black Friday?

For families with children, the pressure to “keep up” is amplified, particularly considering our obsession with expensive technology. Children are using tablets and smart devices from the earliest years of primary school – and everyone expects to have their own. The competition to be “the best” on the playground rivals the competition observed on trading floors.

Much of this year’s Black Friday advertising is directly targeted at parents and their children – the kids are brainwashed into wanting these obscenely expensive Christmas gifts, in the manner that they have been brainwashed into consuming unhealthy amounts of sugar, and parents are left to deal with the ensuing trauma if they do not, or simply cannot, deliver.

I recall when I was at school everyone had a Gameboy. It was the thing: everyone would play on their consoles together – particularly after Christmas, when our school had a “bring your own toy” day. I didn’t have a Gameboy, and I felt very left out. My parents cottoned on to this and got me one next year – but by then its playground value had dropped and everyone had moved on to an X Box.

It was non-stop buying to “fit in” and “keep up”. Of course, looking back, it seems rather trivial. But at the time it was a social currency that genuinely mattered, and it’s one that children have so little control over – and that’s exactly why many parents will be spotted making a beeline for the biggest discounts on the top brands today.

I clearly remember my primary school friend, then aged just 10, bragging that her parents had spent thousands on her and her brother for Christmas, and that their next door neighbour was jealous because he was “poor” and he only got a few gifts that year. Black Friday is one of the few opportunities for less well-off parents to purchase “cool” gifts for family members for a fraction of the price they normally cost, stopping yourself spiralling into bankruptcy and yet keeping your children from ridicule. It’s easy to argue that parents should just say no, but the consumerist cruelty of the playground knows no limits.

The best Black Friday beauty deals







19 show all The best Black Friday beauty deals



































1/19 Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair set currently at £50 will be £25, debenhams.com

2/19 TIGI Bed Head Dumb Blonde Shampoo & Reconstructor Tween Duo RRP £29, will be 50% off feelunique.com

3/19 Philip Kingsley Exclusive Elasticizer tin worth £90 only £28, feelunique.com

4/19 Steampod 2.0 RRP £170 only £130, feelunique.com

5/19 FOREO LUNA™ Anti-Ageing and Facial-Cleansing System RRP £145 only £99, feelunique.com

6/19 Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick RRP £21, reduced to £12.60, debenhams.com

7/19 bareMinerals® READY® To Go Complexion Perfection Palette (6 shades) – RRP £35 only £15 feelunique.com

8/19 Babyliss 3Q Hairdryer RRP £120, reduced to £95.99 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

9/19 Babyliss Curl Secret RRP £120 reduced to £90 (Argos, Very, John Lewis, Boots)

10/19 Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener was £79.99, Black Friday price £29.99, boots.com

11/19 Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean Toothbrush was £249.99, Black Friday price £89.99, boots.com

12/19 No7 Protect and Perfect Intense Body Serum was £24.95, Black Friday price £12, boots.com

13/19 Versace Eros Pour Femme perfume 50ml, was £70, Black Friday price £49, boots.com

14/19 Smashbox Mini Double Exposure Palette was £17.50, Black Friday price £11.67, boots.com

15/19 Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Gel Cream, was £35.50, Black Friday price £17.75, boots.com

16/19 Bioderma H20 micelle solution - was £10.20, Black Friday price £5.10, escentual.com

17/19 Vichy Aqualia thermal serum was £22.50, Black Friday price £11.25, escentual.com

18/19 Clarisonic Plus - Black Friday 50% off, clarisonic.com

19/19 Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com Sanctuary Spa Relax and Breathe set RRP £45, Black Friday £22.50, boots.com

To laugh at people’s eagerness to get the best from this annual discount bonanza shows that many adults never ceased to be the nasty children in the playground. From laughing at their classmates for not having expensive gifts to laughing at today’s parents for trying to find such goods at an affordable price is not much of an emotional journey.

Philip Hammond and Theresa May talk repeatedly about the “Jams” and how they are trying to help them, but if we as a society are laughing at their attempt to keep things together for their children during tough times, the problem runs much deeper than economics.