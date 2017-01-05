By allowing Boris Johnson to actively disrespect Europeans, Theresa May is leading us into an acrimonious Brexit

The UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has chosen to start the New Year rubbishing the EU with “post-truths”. In an article he published on 1 January he claimed that a 2014 ruling from the European Court of Justice on motor vehicles’ insurance means that all owners of quad bikes will need compulsory insurance in the UK. He has implied that such compulsory insurance on all quad bikes will be imposed “immediately” by EU Governments. And he has indicated that in his view the request is “undemocratic”.

The assertions he has made are misleading and wrong. The ruling from the European Court of Justice he is referring to is indeed a controversial one, just as there are controversial rulings from Courts all over the world, including Courts in the UK. But claiming that the ruling will lead to European governments immediately requiring compulsory insurance on quad bikes for domestic use in private properties is simply not true.

In fact what has happened is exactly the opposite: after the ruling was issued by the Court, the European Commission started working with EU Member States (including the UK) to prevent the ruling of the Court of Justice being applied with absurd effects, such as having to insure the quad bike used by Boris Johnson in his own garden. This has led to a consultation on the possibility to revise the existing legislation with the proposal of asking for compulsory insurance on the basis of whether the vehicle is being used for “traffic” rather than on the basis of the type of vehicle (understanding by traffic the transport of goods or people in public areas, as defined in national law).

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Thus if Johnson was to use the quad bike in his garden he would not need insurance; but if he were to drive his quad bike on the Kings Road he would need insurance. While the pros and cons of such option are still being discussed, it seems at first sight reasonable because if Johnson runs over a child in the street while “giving some welly” to his quad bike (as he claimed he does), the child’s parents would not care whether Johnson has run over their child with his Government driven car or with his quad bike.

As Boris Johnson should know, this is just a consultation at this stage: the Commission and Governments are gathering views and if the legislation is revised the proposal would be subject to the normal EU legislative process whereby Governments (democratically elected), including the UK if it was a member of the EU, and parliamentarians (also democratically elected) would have to agree on what option to take. Thus, Johnson’s claim that this proposal is “undemocratic” is another “post-truth”.

The Foreign Secretary’s choice of the word “undemocratic” when referring to a ruling from the European Court of Justice is in any case disturbing, because it confirms a general trend from the conservative side of the British establishment that presents judges (in the UK and in the EU) as obstacles to democracy rather than as the necessary check and balances of any well-functioning democracy.

Boris Johnson 2016: A year to remember

The “post-truths” from Johnson would be worrying when coming from a private citizen. But they are shocking when coming from the Foreign Secretary of the UK, because surely he knows how EU legislation works, how decisions are taken, the state of play of every individual proposal. That is the job of a Foreign Secretary after all.

It is difficult to exaggerate the effect that the behaviour of the Foreign Secretary is having on the UK-EU relationship. Many Europeans have admired the UK for decades as a big, generous and engaged country, a country who has led the way in Europe and in the world, whether on the economics, politics, research or socially. But unfortunately that political credit, earned little by little with the effort not only of many UK Governments but also many British citizens, is now quickly evaporating as a result of the actions of individual members of the government.

Much has been discussed about the merits of a soft or hard Brexit. The Prime Minister seems still keen not to define what type of Brexit she wants. It is her right to do so. But by allowing the Foreign Secretary to continue disrespecting the Europeans she risks heading towards an “acrimonious” Brexit. And that is worst Brexit of all.

Miriam Gonzalez is an international lawyer