Donald Trump's conflicts of interest are worse than you think – and they could end up bringing down his presidency

This Wednesday, Donald Trump – tweets aside, America’s most reclusive President-elect – is scheduled to give what will be his first press conference in six months.

It’s also his best and probably last chance to explain how he plans to resolve the huge potential conflicts of interest between his job as chief executive of the United States and chief executive of an opaque global conglomerate with revenues of $10bn, whose main – and currently appreciating – asset is his name. If he doesn’t, the issue will bedevil, undermine and conceivably bring down his presidency.

It won’t be easy. Trump of course is in large part author of his own misfortunes. His umbrella company, the Trump Organisation, is private, meaning it is required to produce few figures. He’s also defied the example set by every previous White House candidate since Richard Nixon by refusing to publish the documents that might have provided real insight: his federal tax returns.

The ideal solution, obviously, would be full divestiture of his businesses. But that’s easier said than done. A sale of the Trump Organisation, with its 515 subsidiaries (roughly half of them bearing his name), would be exceedingly complicated. Done on a shotgun basis, it could cause its chief shareholder considerable tax losses. There’s been no sign Donald Trump plans such a step.

An alternative, pursued by presidents before him (though none with assets approaching the size of his), would be to place his interests in a blind trust, run by a completely independent third party who has no contact with him.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

But Trump hasn’t sounded very keen on that option either. His idea of a blind trust is to turn over management of the Trump Organisation to his children. But that would create no real barrier between him and his business, and even less of one now that he has named his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser.

Others talk of an independent “monitor”, who would represent Trump and, supposedly, nip any possible conflict of interest in the bud. But would a monitor really be made privy to the entirety of the dealings of the Trump empire?

To be fair, the next president (or rather the army of legal advisers that have been working on the problem since his upset victory in November) has tied up some loose ends. Business ventures in certain, particularly sensitive countries will be ended, and lawsuits against the now defunct Trump University have been settled. He has also announced plans to dissolve the controversy-shrouded Trump Foundation.

Complicating matters further, a president (and vice-president) is exempt from the more stringent financial disclosure and divestiture requirements faced by cabinet and other top administration appointees.

Donald Trump’s top five Twitter feuds

One thing Donald Trump is not exempt from, however, is the “Emoluments Clause” of the US Constitution, banning a president from receiving gifts from foreign countries or leaders. So what about foreign governments and individuals who invest in Trump ventures or spend big money at his hotels and resorts?

The lawyers are out on this one, but some claim Trump will be in violation of the Emoluments Clause from day one in the Oval Office. Which is just one more reason the proposals he comes up with tomorrow had better be good.