Does Jeremy Corbyn really want to be prime minister? He was asked the question on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, part of his pre-speech round of interviews, and answered: “I want to be in government.”

Part of this answer is modesty. It is an older tradition of politics: that anyone who shows interest in and ambition for high office is to be distrusted. Not until William Gladstone’s Midlothian campaign in 1878 did British political leaders go out in public to ask for votes. One is supposed to be dragged reluctantly to the chair, as with the ritual for the election of a new Speaker of the House of Commons. If enough people ask you, you accede reluctantly to their demand that you put yourself at the service of your party and your country.

This tradition is still strong on the old British left. Corbyn was put forward as the Campaign Group candidate for the Labour leadership mainly because it was “his turn”. John McDonnell and Diane Abbott had already had a go. His reluctance was part of his appeal to his supporters and evidence of his authenticity.

When Jon Snow, presenter of Channel 4 News, tried to badger him to repeat the phrase “I want to be prime minister” in an interview on the day after the EU referendum, Corbyn grew tetchy. His style is that he wants to be part of a team, first among equals in the old constitutional dictum about the prime minister. It is not very realistic but it is a polite fiction to which he subscribes.

1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

The problem for Corbyn is that many people think that he really doesn’t want to be prime minister, among equals or not. Part of his diffidence and tetchiness is not feigned for modesty’s sake, but transparently reveals his discomfort in a leadership role.

He has got better at it, but he patently dislikes Prime Minister’s Questions. His body language is defensive and he sees Conservative heckling as a personal affront rather than as a chance to whack them with his message. He dislikes being interviewed by journalists, even Snow, whom he regards as part of the malign media.

He rarely gives the impression of enjoying the job. Occasionally he allows himself a twinkly-uncle mockery of journalists, and he liked the adulation of the crowds in the Labour leadership elections – although even that, I suspect, was more fun the first time round, when it was all so unexpected, not least by him.

He tries to be cheery with reporters outside his house, but it merely sounds sarcastic: “Nice to see you, good morning. This is my house, by the way.”

There have been rumours that he has told his close advisers he wants to stand down, closely followed by rumours that John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, and Seumas Milne, his director of strategy and communications, persuaded him it was his duty to stay on. How much influence these advisers have on him is hard to gauge, but there is no doubt that his own sense of “duty” is strong enough to keep him in post for the time being.

Duty and stubbornness. He thinks he has a responsibility to the cause: his brand of socialism has never controlled the Labour Party before, and he knows that if he steps down, someone less committed to it would be likely to take over. (Unless he can rewrite the party rules, McDonnell would fail to secure enough nominations to stand.)

I suppose Corbyn still clings in private to the idea that remarkable things happen in politics, but it cannot be fun on a personal level to have most of your MPs thinking you are a hopeless liability while the party tests record depths in the opinion polls. Yet, even if the Conservative Party collapsed in a way that cannot be foreseen and Corbyn, by now aged 70, formed a government, he would hate it. There is no way this can end well.