Like Kanye West, Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage know there's money to be made in acting like a Trump supporter

Modern life, as Michael Gove, Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage know all too well, is a numbers game – “numbers” in modern parlance meaning “attention”. The sugar rush of all eyes on you and the lucrative kickbacks that come with it. When Farage tweeted yesterday to his 508,000 followers that we “won’t want to miss” his ITV interview with Piers Morgan, which was retweeted by Morgan to his 5.4m followers, neither of the pair were incorrect.

Farage and Trump – just like Katie Hopkins, Kanye West or Milo Yiannopoulos – know that fulsome support of the Trump administration, due to its scarcity, makes them very fascinating indeed. It struck me recently that I could feasibly pay my mortgage off by 2018 via pro-Trump punditry alone, if only I could summon enough blackness in my soul to cheerlead his planned closure of Mississippi’s one remaining abortion clinic.

“Trump is right!” I could tweet, perusing brochures for a lovely new kitchen. “Those bitches should have kept their knees shut in the first place!” Because there’s gold in them there borderline fascist hills.

While millions of viewers will indeed be gripped by Morgan’s interview mapping Farage’s Journey To The Golden Elevator – a depressing Roald Dahl book if ever there was – millions of others will hate-watch so as not to be out of the social media loop. Numbers are numbers, as the bosses at LBC would no doubt agree.

And the only thing gaining more attention than the Piers/Nigel combo this Sunday evening was Gove’s photo with Trump. A photo of yourself grinning and doing a double thumbs-up beside a bashful Trump is becoming as synonymous with dismal try-hard losers as a photo sat in the fiberglass touring Game of Thrones chair, or one taken cuddling a sedated tiger on a gap year. The Gove/Trump photo was taken beside Trump’s framed Playboy cover, which was, incidentally, one of the few times a fanny was allowed within the pages of that magazine sporting wild, uncontrolled hair.

Gove’s Trump hook-up was scheduled in order to question the President-elect about Brexit and foreign policy. In actual fact it sounded like a conversation between two first-term English language students, sharing one textbook, after being pressganged into classes outside a McDonalds on Oxford Street. “Do you like Germany?” “Yes Germany very good! My father come from Germany. And Scotland? Very good too! But no like Syria, very sad.”

In the 2012 film Game Change, which dissects Sarah Palin’s 2008 bid to be the US Vice President, the plot revolves around a crack team of Republican advisors, vocal coaches and political mentors who swarm upon Palin’s home to whip the gaffe-prone woman into shape. These people come bearing cue-cards, world maps and Post-Its to work tirelessly to stem the silly soundbites. Hollywood lied to me. Where are these clever folk now?

No one, it seems, can shepherd Trump into forming a coherent sentence which doesn’t involve merely trilling insincere corporate-sounding respect (Merkel, lot of respect), denouncing something as “a failing piece of garbage” or sliding into a wildly inappropriate anecdote (Miss Universe “did very well in Russia”.) And here was Gove, cometh the hour, cometh the man, one of Britain’s leading authorities on education, a stickler for raising standards in reading, writing and comprehension, now so very uncharacteristically toothless.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

Gove was silent over Trump’s ideas of increased vetting of European travel into the US, lifting Russian sanctions, endorsing the Kremlin’s idea that NATO is obsolete or the idea that his son-in-law Jared Kushner should lead the Middle East peace effort – but then where would bringing up all of that have left Gove’s lovely photo?

As we’ll see over the years to come, as Trump’s retinue grows, there will be very few of his inner circle attempting to halt or appease him. Just people with their thumbs up, making up the numbers.