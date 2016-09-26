The media isn’t Jeremy Corbyn’s problem – his personality is

Jeremy Corbyn’s overwhelming re-election as Labour leader this weekend is likely to quieten opponents within the parliamentary party – to a degree at least. There is less chance that the mainstream media (MSM) will change its collective, critical tune. Accusations from Corbyn supporters of deliberate bias against their man are likely, therefore, to continue.

The primary media response to the announcement of Corbyn’s landslide victory over Owen Smith was to conclude that Labour is further away from government than ever. The right-wing press regard the party leader with barely-disguised contempt; newspapers which would traditionally be Labour supporting have mustered little obvious enthusiasm for his continued leadership. The Independent’s editorial on the subject described Sunday’s result as a “remarkable personal achievement” for Corbyn but suggested that his win was regrettable because he would be unlikely to win a general election – and that in turn would result in a free run for the Tories.

For media outlets which have historically favoured the Conservative Party, antipathy towards Corbyn is largely a consequence of a fundamental disagreement over his perceived politics. And while broadcasters are obliged to give his views a fair(ish) hearing, non-broadcast media can be as partisan as they like – that, in the end, is what press freedom looks like.

But not all of the anti-Corbyn commentary is synonymous with being “anti-Labour”, or even “anti-leftist”. Indeed, it is arguably Corbyn’s greatest problem that many of his opponents within the broader Labour tent – including figures in the media – criticise him because they regard him as incompetent or unappealing to potential voters, not because of specific policy clashes. In essence, they regard him as being incapable of keeping the government on its toes.

The counter-argument put forward with some vehemence by Corbynistas is that left-leaning commentators who nonetheless dismiss Labour’s chances are creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. If they really wanted Labour to stand a chance of election, they should get behind a leader whose mandate from the party membership is indisputable. The problem here is that backers of Corbyn are fighting on the territory least likely to win over a sceptical media – their leader’s personality.

The question for Labour’s top brass then is whether it is possible to convince at least a portion of the media to change its mind about Jeremy Corbyn. If he manages to bring a greater sense of unity to his party at Westminster there is a chance of course. Theresa May is a much less commanding performer at Prime Minister’s Questions than her predecessor, which may give Corbyn a glimmer of hope. For better or worse there is little that brings a political party together than regular successes at PMQs.

The other area where Corbyn can win over doubters is by proving he not only stands against racism and sexism in his party but that he will take serious action against those who behave in a way that is contrary to the fight against discrimination. This ought not to be a difficult task in theory – but then, not all of Corbyn’s support base in Momentum can be relied on to play nicely. And the actions of his most one-eyed fans will always reflect on Corbyn himself, however unfair he believes that may be.

If all else fails, there is always the option of giving up on the mainstream media altogether. Being cast as an anti-establishment figure has worked for Corbyn thus far and the world seems currently full of political mavericks for which railing against the dreaded “MSM” is a cogent electoral tactic.

The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn







11 show all The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn



















1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

Yet there is an irony in all this, which is that for all the talk on both sides of the fence about the rights and wrongs of opposing a democratically-elected leader, it still isn’t really clear what Jeremy Corbyn stands for in 2016. Better funding for the NHS; the renationalisation of some public services; a stop to fracking and the maintenance of the comprehensive schooling system are all on his agenda. But these pale by comparison with the more abstract notion that Corbyn is a socialist who wants to take the Labour Party back to its roots.

That vague idea is enough to ensure the lasting condescension of many, who see him simply as an anachronism. Paradoxically, those most likely to oppose it as a position of fact are those on the far left who would argue that Corbyn isn’t really a socialist at all because he broadly accepts the need to work within a capitalist system. These rather tortured debates then move into the really thorny territory of whether Labour was ever actually a socialist party in any case. (The answer – despite the existence of the original constitution’s ‘nationalisation’ Clause IV – being probably not, except perhaps for its last period of rank un-electability in the early nineteen eighties.)

But whichever way you look at it, all roads always end up pointing to Jeremy Corbyn’s personality – inviolable to his supporters, inadequate to his critics. Perhaps the only upside is that at least there seems to be agreement that he has a personality, which is more than can be said for some in the Parliamentary Labour Party who would fancy themselves in his shoes. Indeed, arguably the greatest tragedy for the Labour Party is not that Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is second rate; but that his victory in two successive contests is a reflection of the paucity of charismatic talent elsewhere in its ranks.