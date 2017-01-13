Tristram Hunt’s resignation as Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent is a huge shock and entirely predictable. He is only 42 and yet sees no hope for Labour in the foreseeable future, even if Jeremy Corbyn is replaced as leader before the next election – something that his resignation and the by-election it causes makes more likely.

The seat has all the makings of a sensational Ukip by-election victory. The party squeezed into second place at the last election, just ahead of the Conservatives. But Hunt didn’t quit in order to try to damage Corbyn’s leadership – that may be an effect he is happy with, but I suspect he is a member of the “past caring” faction rather than the “agitate, educate, organise” faction of non-Corbynites.

Jamie Reed’s resignation to go to work for the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing centre was a sign that other departures might be coming. But it is never possible to be sure about rumours of “five or six” more Labour MPs thinking of quitting until one of them actually does it.

You can see the attraction to Hunt of the offer of the job running the V&A Museum. He is a historian, a former colleague of mine at Queen Mary, University of London. We used to try not to talk about the plight of the Labour Party when we bumped into each other in the History Department staff room, collecting our student lists for the coming year.

He was the future then. One of the headlines on my articles of which I am most proud was in 2013: “Tristram’s handy – if Ed Miliband loses Labour’s love.” (It wasn’t my headline: Rachel Henry, an Independent on Sunday sub-editor, wrote it, but I’m still proud of it.) As shadow education secretary he had just given three interesting interviews and performed well in his House of Commons debut. This had naturally transformed him from fresh-faced nobody to the next Labour prime minister.

He didn’t sustain that early promise, and wasn’t even a candidate for the leadership in 2015, which was, as everyone realised afterwards, a field that had not cleared a very high bar to run. Not that it mattered, because he was swept away, along with all the others, leadership candidates and backbenchers alike, in the Corbyn flood.

When the forces within the Labour Party against Corbyn divided after he won the leadership, Hunt was with the “I can’t make this work” faction rather than with those wanted to try to make it work, if only to make sure that Corbyn got the blame when it didn’t. Hunt left the shadow cabinet and tried to make his contribution in the field of ideas, talking about Europe and Harold Wilson’s legacy.

Now he is off. The implication is that he doesn’t think it is worth sticking around even if Corbyn goes before the next election. It is getting harder to see how Corbyn can survive. Last year’s leadership challenge was too early, but there are still more than three years to go. That is long enough for Corbyn’s most committed supporters to realise that it isn’t working. If anyone thinks that 24 per cent is the lowest Labour can go in the polls under Corbyn’s leadership they will soon be disabused of such sunny optimism.

The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn







11 show all The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn



















1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

But if Corbyn does go, he won’t be replaced by a Blairite such as Hunt. It would be someone capable of building a bridge to Corbyn’s supporters. And it is unlikely to be enough to make the 2020 election remotely winnable for Labour.

Hunt’s departure reflects the structural problem of a party leader elected by enthusiastic new members but with the positive support of perhaps as few as 20 MPs out of 231. It is no use saying party members should have thought that through before they voted for Corbyn, twice, but they should have thought that through.

There will be more resignations and more difficult by-elections to come.