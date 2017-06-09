The final UK election exit poll has stunned the country. All conventional wisdom pointed towards an easy victory for Theresa May, who was looking to gain a sweeping majority.

But now, after a day of voting, the future of her premiership, party and legacy could all be in doubt.

Many polls predicted a crushing defeat for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, with the Conservatives gaining a considerable majority. Others were less generous towards May, and showed a dramatic narrowing between the two parties as their campaigns progressed. But even then, when the numbers were relatively favourable for Labour, the Conservatives were still out in front.

If you cast your mind back before the snap election was called, you may remember the double-digit leads the Tories held over Labour, and the huge advantage in popularity May had over Corbyn. With these in mind, many Labour supporters were resigned to the fact they were never going to win, and had their eyes on simply reducing Theresa May's majority.

But if the exit poll is accurate, this election could be one of the biggest political upsets in British history, beating even Brexit. The EU referendum that Leave won by 52 per cent was a huge upset, but was backed up by a number of polls – and predicted by some commentators – in the lead up to the vote. In comparison, almost no-one saw this election exit poll result coming.

So what is going on? Here is everything you need to know:

What just happened?

The shock final exit poll has predicted Theresa May will fall short of a ruling majority. The Tory Prime Minister currently has 331 seats in the House of Commons, and a majority of 17.

If this poll bears out, then this will be reduced to 314 seats, 12 short of of an overall majority.

Meanwhile, Labour could increase its number of seats by 34 to 266, while the Liberal Democrats are on track for 14. The SNP are predicted to suffer losses too.

Here are the full exit poll results:

Conservatives: 314

Labour: 266

SNP: 34

Lib Dems: 14

Plaid Cymru: 3

Greens: 1

Ukip: 0

Others: 18

Is the exit poll accurate? How did it fare in the last election?

Exit polls have always been close to predicting the winner, and with relative accuracy when it comes to seats. The only time this didn't happen was 1992, when it predicted a hung parliament, only for John Major to win a majority.

You can see below how the last election's exit result matched with the final results.

2015 Election exit poll vs final results

Conservative: 316 vs 331 (+15)

Labour: 239 vs 232 (-7)

SNP: 58 vs 56 (-2)

Lib Dems: 10 vs 8 (-2)

Others: 27 vs 23 (-4)

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

What will happen next?

If there is a hung parliament the consequences will be chaotic.

With Brexit negotiations just over a week away, it would cast huge uncertainty on how they may take place – especially if negotiations are still taking place on who will form the Government.

There is also the prospect of Theresa May resigning. The Prime Minister set out to win a significant majority in this election, and will have fallen dramatically short of her target if the exit poll is accurate. If she does stand down, this will trigger a tumultuous leadership battle.

The pound has already fallen by 2 per cent in response to the exit poll, and is certain to fall further if the exit poll bears out.

Emily Thornberry calls for May to resign after exit poll shock

Will Jeremy Corbyn be Prime Minister?

At the moment it's impossible to say, and seems more unlikely than likely. But the fact we're even asking if Corbyn could soon walk into Number 10 is a stunning development in an election campaign where almost every expert assumed May would win.

The only way Corbyn would end up leading the country is if the Tories fail to win a majority and he is able to form a coalition Government with parties like the SNP, Lib Dems and Greens. But even then, he may still need to reach out to independent MPs and parties in Northern Ireland if he is to get enough seats to rule, and this could be incredibly tricky.

Early results also suggest Conservative numbers could have been underestimated by the exit poll. However, Labour is also reporting a significant increase in the youth vote in undeclared constituencies, which could end up skewering the Tories' chances of a majority.

Which is to say, everything is still to play for.

Will Theresa May resign?

If the Prime Minister doesn't increase her majority – or scores even more of an own goal with her snap election and finds it decreasing – then it seems very unlikely her position will be secure.

If she is forced to resign it will throw the UK's Brexit negotiations – which as mentioned already, start in just over a week – into absolute chaos.

Again, it's impossible to say. But if this exit poll is borne out, one thing is certain: it will not be good for Theresa May.