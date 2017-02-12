Apart from Ken Loach's impassioned attack on the UK government for its "disgraceful" treatment of refugees, this year's BAFTAs were surprisingly light on political statements.

Host Stephen Fry littered the occasional topical Trump/Brexit joke throughout the proceedings, but the emphasis seemed to be aimed squarely at the uplifting power of art itself, marking a time for creators to earnestly thank those around them - either as fellow co-creators, or as the artists that inspired them in their own work.

Emma Stone certainly echoed these sentiments in her own acceptance speech for Best Actress, winning for her performance as an actress struggling to pave her way in La La Land, itself an ode to the importance of dreamers in times of strife and uncertainty.

"One of the greatest parts about tonight is sitting with all of these incredible people that made this film. We became such a family," she reflected. "[Ryan Gosling] elevates everything he touches."

Never calling on Donald Trump by name, Stone still referenced how his presidency had affected those in the US, as well as how Brexit had similarly affected the UK, and how art still had the power to overcome this strife in its eternal message of unity and empathy.

"I don't know if you realise this but right now this country, the United States and the world is going through a bit of a time," she added. "In a time that's so divisive, I think it's really special that we were all able to come together tonight, thanks to BAFTA, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity, and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone."

