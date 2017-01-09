A new trailer for Beauty and the Beast gives fans the chance to hear Emma Watson singing 'Something More' for the first time.

The 30-second teaser shows the moment Belle enters the Beast's castle along with footage of her singing the Disney song, surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

Watson stars alongside Dan Stevens in the live-action remake of the classic animated film.

Directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), the film looks set to follow the original narrative but adds a feminist twist, with Belle as the inventor rather than her father.

It also stars: Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Ewan McGregor as Lumier, Ian McKellan as Cogsworth, Emma THompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Babette, and Kevin Kline as Maurice.

In less positive coverage of the film, a doll of Emma Watson's Belle has been making the rounds on the internet for all the wrong reasons.

It was suggested that the doll was a better likeness of Justin Bieber than Watson.

Beauty and the Beast is set for global release in March 2017.