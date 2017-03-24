  1. Culture
Emma Watson on track to be highest-earning female actor of 2017 thanks to Beauty and the Beast

The former Harry Potter star last managed the feat in 2010

Emma Watson is going to be happy she wasn't available to star in La La Land due to preparations for Beauty and the Beast - the Disney live-action remake’s global success has placed her firmly on track to become Hollywood’s highest-earning star of 2017.

The former Hermione Granger actor, who topped the poll in 2010 thanks to her role in the Harry Potter franchise, is set to overtake Jennifer Lawrence who has remained in pole position since 2015.

It was recently reported that Watson accepted a $2 million (£1.6m) fee to play Disney princess Belle - a meagre amount when considering her male counterpart would most likely receive an inflated sum. The actor did, however, agree to take a cut of the production’s global earnings.

While it was expected that Beauty and the Beast would be a box office success, it seems even Disney wasn’t anticipating quite how big it would be; it has broken five records and earned well over $350 million (£280.2m) worldwide. Much of the film's publicity has been centred around the inclusion of Disney's first openly gay character.

Watson has been vocal about feminism in the wake of criticism following a 'topless' Vanity Fair shoot.

Emma Watson talks about feminism in promotion for her upcoming role in Beauty and the Beast

The highest-earning actor list is held annually by Forbes.

