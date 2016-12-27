Carrie Fisher had a number of projects on the go ahead of her passing at the age of 60.

Source have revealed, however, that one of them wasn't the upcoming Star Wars film - the actor, who played Princess Leia Organa in the original trilogy, completed her work on Episode VIII.

Fisher returned for JJ Abrams' The Force Awakens in 2015 with her character now known as General Leia. According to Variety, the sequel, directed by Rian Johnson, wrapped shooting in July and is now in post-production ahead of its release in cinemas next December.

The question mark will now surround Leia's appearance in Episode IX which was scheduled to begin production under the guide of Colin Trevorrow in 2018; Fisher was set to appear.

Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Fisher, star of such films as Postcards from the Edge and When Harry Met Sally..., suffered a heart attack on her way home from London. She had been filming scenes for the third season of comedy series Catastrophe.

Over the years, the vibrant actor showcased a knack for both script doctoring and comedic timing which she deployed memorably at an awards ceremony honouring her Star Wars director George Lucas.