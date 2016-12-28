Carrie Fisher's Leia has a larger role in Star Wars 8

Star Wars fans have been devastated by the loss of their princess, their general - Carrie Fisher.

A pain that feels especially strange knowing that Fisher was still an active part of the franchise before her death; having already completed her scenes for next year's Star Wars: Episode VIII.

There is something very bittersweet, then, about Deadline's report that General Leia is actually set to have a larger role in the upcoming film; her role in The Force Awakens having been greatly appreciated, but fairly limited in scope.

It's reported that Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will also feature in Episode VIII, with the Scream Queens star having received a brief cameo in The Force Awakens.

There is no word yet, however, on how Fisher's death will now impact the yet-to-be-filmed Episode IX, directed by Colin Trevorrow and set to begin production in 2018.

Carrie Fisher's Star Wars audition

Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60; a woman who will always be remembered for the way her onscreen roles, and offscreen wisdom, continue to inspire women everywhere.