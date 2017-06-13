Deadpool 2 is currently deep in pre-production, meaning there's still time for a few last-minute cast announcements.

Deadline has revealed that Shioli Kutsuna has joined the sequel in a mysterious new role, one that's only been described as "key"; interesting, considering Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz have already been confirmed for both Cable and Domino.

It could be her character is connected to another unannounced role, the villain spot currently occupied by Jack Kesy; though he's been heavily rumoured to be playing Black Tom, a Dublin-born mutant who can ‘manipulate, bond with, and project energy through plant life’.

Kutsuna most recently starred in the indie Oh Lucy! opposite Josh Hartnett, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival; she also stars alongside Jared Leto in crime thriller The Outsider, which sees Leto playing a US army deserter who joins the Yakuza while living in post-World War II Japan.

Ryan Reynolds will, of course, return to play the Merc with a Mouth, with Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapacic, and Brianna Hildebrand all slated to return.

Deadpool 2 hits UK cinemas 1 June, 2018.