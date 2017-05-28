Though gag reels used to largely be the best part of films from the '90s, they've gone somewhat out of fashion in recent years - blame the fact half of the world's superheroes aren't allowed to crack a smile anymore, maybe.

Yet. if there was ever a film that more desperately demanded, nay, needed some bloopers unleashed onto the world, it was last year's Deadpool; a film so deliciously meta-textured and filled with catty asides that the film itself sort of played like one.

Thankfully, a copy of the film's six-minute long blooper reel, as included in its Blu-ray release, has made its way to the internet thanks to the channel JoBlo Movie Trailers.

There aren't that many actual mess-ups here, with the reel actually functioning as a better chance just to see how many alternate versions of each gag were played out in front of cameras, and how much improv went into making the final film.

For example, you can witness eight, yes eight, different versions of Reynolds' "You're going to leave me all alone here with [insert insult]" line in the film.

A little treat to tide fans over until production of Deadpool 2 starts in earnest, with Josh Brolin coming onboard as Deadpool's famous ally Cable, alongside Zazie Beetz as Domino and Jack Kesy as a mysterious villain.

Deadpool 2 hits UK cinemas 1 June 2018.